Royston accountant is getting the balance right

06 August, 2019 - 12:41
The Accountancy Practice (left to right) David Froggett, John Froggett, Jennie Froggett, and Adam Froggett. Picture: Helen Meissner.

Helen Meissner

A Royston accountant-turned-singer is striking the right balance between his two contrasting careers.

John Froggett is founder of The Accountancy Practice in High Street.

The Royston-based family firm now offers a new service which combines the elements of wealth, health and happiness, and offers mentoring and mindfulness alongside the typical number-crunching analysis.

It could be said that John is practising what he preaches - balancing work and pleasure.

Not your average bean counter, having recently "felt the fear and done it anyway", the tattooed accountant started a singing career aged 60.

Performing under the name Joe Rose, his new career is going from strength to strength, with TV appearances and BBC radio features.

Last month he gained his first coveted BBC Radio 2 play on Elaine Paige's weekend show.

The track the West End and Broadway superstar played, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from the musical Les Misérables, is released on Folkstock Records.

It will also be on Joe's debut album, which is due for release in the autumn.

Getting back to Joe's other job, where do people who run small and medium-sized businesses turn when they need a sounding board?

Large companies have their finance departments but smaller businesses don't usually have that luxury, or make the time to sit back and analyse what's actually going on, let alone plan for the future.

The Accountancy Practice has developed a new range of services to offer both its clients, start-ups and also businesses who are not on their roster.

The aim is to achieve balance in three key areas - wealth, health and harmony.

John Froggett, wearing his accountant's hat, said: "I have long held the belief that an ambitious business plan can be hard to achieve, and let's face it, many small businesses just develop organically without masses of planning.

"Business planning is only any good if it takes into consideration the effect the plan has on your lifestyle, family and mental health."

Here's where The Accountancy Practice's new 'Getting the balance right' services come into play.

Pop into their offices in the High Street, Royston, or find out more online at www.theaccountancypractice.com

