Sir Tom Jones postpones Newmarket Nights concert until 2021

PUBLISHED: 09:48 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 07 May 2020

Tom Jones was due to play Newmarket Nights on July 24, 2020, but the concert has now been rearranged for July 23, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media

Tom Jones was due to play Newmarket Nights on July 24, 2020, but the concert has now been rearranged for July 23, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media

Sir Tom Jones’ headline show at Newmarket Racecourses this summer has been postponed until next year.

The It’s Not Unusual and Delilah star was due to top the Newmarket Nights bill on Friday, July 24.

Unfortunately, the legendary Welsh singer’s concert at Newmarket Racecourses can no longer be staged due to the ongoing public health situation.

However, promoters at The Jockey Club Live are delighted to announce that they have secured a date for Tom Jones to perform in 2021.

He will now be headlining Newmarket Nights on July 23, 2021.

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show at the 2020 price.

There is no action needed to transfer tickets and gig-goers will receive their new tickets to the original email address they booked with.

Sir Tom said in a statement: “I’m really sorry to have to inform you that my shows scheduled for this summer have had to be postponed until next year.

“As you most likely are aware, public performances are sadly not going forward as normal for just about everyone who works in music and entertainment.

“My team have been monitoring the UK Government advice on organised gatherings and I now need to take this action to ensure the protection of fans, my crew and everyone who works in support of the shows.

“It is also important to help ease the pressure on those working on the frontline to fight this virus.”

The singer added: “You all know how much I love performing but everybody’s safety must come first.

“Behind the scenes we’ve been working with local promoters to reschedule all the shows from this summer as closely as possible.

“To make it easy, all tickets already purchased for this year will remain valid for the rescheduled shows in 2021.

“A full list of all rescheduled dates can be found on my website.

“Alternately, if you need a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.

“In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Organisers say if you are unable to attend in 2021 you have the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to go to another Jockey Club Live music event at a later date.

The Jockey Club Live will add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any future JCL music event of your choice.

Alternatively, if you would like a refund, simply visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/live and fill in your details to request a refund.

Once requested you will receive a full refund within 21 days.

If you’ve booked hospitality for these events the team will be in touch shortly to explain the options available to you.

For Jockey Club Live website and voucher application form, visit https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/ and https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/transfer-e-voucher/

