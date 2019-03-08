Royston's Got Talent: Showcase evening is fundraising success

Andy McFadyen with the top three acts from Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks Archant

The organiser of Royston's Got Talent has said the community "did themselves proud" after the evening of performances raised £1,000 for the parish church restoration fund.

Freya Gordon, winner of Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks Freya Gordon, winner of Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks

The town talent show was organised by Andy McFadyen of funeral directors Newlings of Royston to raise funds for the town's parish church after it was devastated by fire in December 2018.

After months of planning - with the help of headteacher Gordon Farquhar and staff at King James Academy Royston, Rev Heidi Huntley and her team, and town mayor Robert Inwood - his dream became a reality.

Andy told the Crow: "We were delighted with the turn out for Royston's Got Talent.

"The young contestants were just super and a joy to watch. The 11 acts, ranging in age from six to 24, had clearly been rehearsing and all gave a very polished performance on the night."

Les Ames and Millie Falconer were comperes for the evening. Picture: Jenna Weeks Les Ames and Millie Falconer were comperes for the evening. Picture: Jenna Weeks

The winner was 11-year-old Freya Gordon, with her singing and dancing routine from the musical Anastasia.

Callum Constant, a 24-year-old self-taught dancer, was runner-up and Ruby Traylen and Emma Brett - both aged 10 - were awarded third place for their original play about mermaids and unicorns.

Freya was awarded the Iris and Norman Newling Trophy and all the winners were presented with gift tokens.

Three members of Limitless Academy of Performing Arts opened the show and three local professional singers - Lynsey Britton, Les Ames and Marilyn Ames - entertained during intervals.

Judges on the night at King James Academy were parish church vicar Rev Heidi Huntley, KJAR head Gordon Farquhar, mayor Robert Inwood and Phil Warner, general manager of Newlings of Royston.

Comperes were Les Ames of Newlings of Royston and Millie Falconer, a former Meridian School student.

Andy said: "We are so grateful to everyone who supported this event, not least the wonderful contestants and their parents without whom we wouldn't have had a show.

"This was a real community event and a credit to the people of Royston, many of whom gave their time and talents free."

"The show will definitely be back next year. I already have ideas to make it bigger and better.

"Thank you Royston - you did yourselves proud!"