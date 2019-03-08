Advanced search

Royston's Got Talent: Showcase evening is fundraising success

PUBLISHED: 16:37 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 31 October 2019

Andy McFadyen with the top three acts from Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks

Andy McFadyen with the top three acts from Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks

Archant

The organiser of Royston's Got Talent has said the community "did themselves proud" after the evening of performances raised £1,000 for the parish church restoration fund.

Freya Gordon, winner of Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna WeeksFreya Gordon, winner of Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks

The town talent show was organised by Andy McFadyen of funeral directors Newlings of Royston to raise funds for the town's parish church after it was devastated by fire in December 2018.

After months of planning - with the help of headteacher Gordon Farquhar and staff at King James Academy Royston, Rev Heidi Huntley and her team, and town mayor Robert Inwood - his dream became a reality.

Andy told the Crow: "We were delighted with the turn out for Royston's Got Talent.

"The young contestants were just super and a joy to watch. The 11 acts, ranging in age from six to 24, had clearly been rehearsing and all gave a very polished performance on the night."

Les Ames and Millie Falconer were comperes for the evening. Picture: Jenna WeeksLes Ames and Millie Falconer were comperes for the evening. Picture: Jenna Weeks

The winner was 11-year-old Freya Gordon, with her singing and dancing routine from the musical Anastasia.

Callum Constant, a 24-year-old self-taught dancer, was runner-up and Ruby Traylen and Emma Brett - both aged 10 - were awarded third place for their original play about mermaids and unicorns.

You may also want to watch:

Freya was awarded the Iris and Norman Newling Trophy and all the winners were presented with gift tokens.

Three members of Limitless Academy of Performing Arts opened the show and three local professional singers - Lynsey Britton, Les Ames and Marilyn Ames - entertained during intervals.

Judges on the night at King James Academy were parish church vicar Rev Heidi Huntley, KJAR head Gordon Farquhar, mayor Robert Inwood and Phil Warner, general manager of Newlings of Royston.

Comperes were Les Ames of Newlings of Royston and Millie Falconer, a former Meridian School student.

Andy said: "We are so grateful to everyone who supported this event, not least the wonderful contestants and their parents without whom we wouldn't have had a show.

"This was a real community event and a credit to the people of Royston, many of whom gave their time and talents free."

"The show will definitely be back next year. I already have ideas to make it bigger and better.

"Thank you Royston - you did yourselves proud!"

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston’s Got Talent: Showcase evening is fundraising success

Andy McFadyen with the top three acts from Royston's Got Talent. Picture: Jenna Weeks

Herts police records more than 500 child sex offences in one year

The NSPCC is concerned about new figures on child sex offences. Picture: Archant

Royston Poppy Appeal saved thanks to community volunteers

Thomas Racher helping the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2016. Picture: Lorraine MacLeod

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Have your say on proposed closures to adult respite services in Hertfordshire

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists