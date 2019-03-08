Want to support Help for Heroes? Attend this Royston concert
PUBLISHED: 16:27 10 October 2019
Dean Robson Photography
A musician shocked by the level of homelessness among war veterans is holding a concert in Royston next week for Help for Heroes.
Paddy Findlay - who along with playing partner Lloyd Crowley was named Royston's Young Musicians of the Year 2018 - will be taking to the stage at The Old Bull Inn on Saturday, October 18, in aid of the UK military support charity.
You may also want to watch:
Paddy started supporting Help for Heroes after an encounter with a homeless man in Cambridge who had served in Afghanistan, which led him to discover the level of homelessness among veterans.
As a result, he released a CD in 2017 titled 'Anthem to a Soldier', and donated all proceeds to the charity.
For the concert at the Royston High Street venue he will be joined by Lloyd, with the Herts-based pair often playing as a duo at Help for Heroes events.
For tickets to the show, which starts at 8.30pm, call Paddy on 07909 705125 or email paddy.findlay@gmail.com.