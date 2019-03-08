Want to support Help for Heroes? Attend this Royston concert

Lloyd Crowley and Paddy Findlay will be performing at Royston's Old Bull Inn on Saturday, October 19, to raise funds for Help for Heroes. Picture: Dean Robson Photography Dean Robson Photography

A musician shocked by the level of homelessness among war veterans is holding a concert in Royston next week for Help for Heroes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paddy Findlay - who along with playing partner Lloyd Crowley was named Royston's Young Musicians of the Year 2018 - will be taking to the stage at The Old Bull Inn on Saturday, October 18, in aid of the UK military support charity.

You may also want to watch:

Paddy started supporting Help for Heroes after an encounter with a homeless man in Cambridge who had served in Afghanistan, which led him to discover the level of homelessness among veterans.

As a result, he released a CD in 2017 titled 'Anthem to a Soldier', and donated all proceeds to the charity.

For the concert at the Royston High Street venue he will be joined by Lloyd, with the Herts-based pair often playing as a duo at Help for Heroes events.

For tickets to the show, which starts at 8.30pm, call Paddy on 07909 705125 or email paddy.findlay@gmail.com.