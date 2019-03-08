Royston's Got Talent coming to King James Academy

Newlings of Royston is proud to announce the first ever Royston`s Got Talent Show at the King James Academy.

All proceeds for the show on October 26 will go towards restoring St John the Baptist Church after the devastating fire in December last year.

Assistant funeral manager Andy McFadyen said: "We thought bringing the community together in a fun event would be the perfect way to raise money for the church.

"It doesn't matter how young or old you are Newlings of Royston is looking for the next star."

Apply by September 13 at the funeral directors in Fish Hill, call 01763 242375 or email enquiries@newlingsofroyston.co.uk. Entry £10.

You can purchase tickets for any of the two live heats (adults £5, children £3) and the final (adults £10, children £5) from King James Academy from September 9.

"Please, come and have a fun night and lets raise some money!" Andy added.