Rick Astley’s summer Newmarket Nights concert rearranged for 2021

PUBLISHED: 19:44 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:59 17 May 2020

Never Gonna Give You Up star Rick Astley will now play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses in June 2021 after his gig on Friday, July 31 was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied by Chuff Media

Never Gonna Give You Up star Rick Astley will now play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses in June 2021 after his gig on Friday, July 31 was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied by Chuff Media

Supplied by Chuff Media.

Chart-topping singer Rick Astley’s headline show at Newmarket Racecourses has been rescheduled for 2021.

He sang ‘Never gonna give you up, Never gonna let you down, Never gonna run around and desert you’.

And true to his word, Rick Astley has not abandoned his fans after the cancellation of his Newmarket Nights concert this summer.

The Jockey Club Live was due to present Rick Astley at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 31 but the coronavirus pandemic means that show is now off.

However, organisers have already rescheduled the gig for 2021 with the chart-topping Together Forever singer due to ride into Newmarket on Friday, June 25.

Rick Astley will now play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on June 25, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Chuff MediaRick Astley will now play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on June 25, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Chuff Media

A statement from promoters read: “Unfortunately Rick Astley’s headline show on July 31 at Newmarket Racecourses can no longer be staged due to the ongoing public health situation.

“However, we’re delighted to announce that we’ve secured a date for Rick Astley to perform in 2021.

“He will be headlining Newmarket Nights on June 25, 2021.”

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show at the 2020 price.

Rick Astley will headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses in 2021. Picture: Supplied by Chuff MediaRick Astley will headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses in 2021. Picture: Supplied by Chuff Media

The Rick Astley concert postponement follows hot on the heels of Sir Tom Jones also having to rearrange his summer show at the racecourse.

The It’s Not Unusual and Delilah singer will now headline Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 23, 2021.

READ MORE: Tom Jones talks about concert disappointment

The ticket arrangement for both rearranged gigs is the same.

A Jockey Club spokesperson said: “There is no action needed to transfer tickets and gig-goers will receive their new tickets to the original email address they booked with.

“If you’re unable to attend in 2021 you have the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to come to another Jockey Club Live music event at a later date.

“The Jockey Club Live will add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any future Jockey Club Live music event of your choice.”

Alternatively, if you would like a refund, simply visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/live and fill in your details to request a refund.

Once requested you will receive a full refund within 21 days.

The JCL voucher application form is available at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/transfer-e-voucher/

