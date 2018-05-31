Video

Rick Astley to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Never Gonna Give You Up star Rick Astley will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 31. Picture: Supplied by Chuff Media Supplied by Chuff Media.

Never Gonna Give You Up chart-topper Rick Astley will be rolling into Newmarket next summer for a concert.

The Jockey Club Live announced this morning that Rick Astley will be headlining Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Rick Astley said: "I'm really looking forward to playing Newmarket.

"It is a great vibe with a lovely audience. We will have a lot of fun!"

Rick Astley's era-defining classic Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted the 80s icon on a journey that would encompass eight consecutive UK top 10 hits and 40 million sales.

After stepping aside to focus on his family, he shot back to number one almost 30 years later with his platinum-selling album '50'.

This year saw Rick complete a massive 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That, during which he played to over 500,000 people.

Showing his mass appreciation across genres, he also graced the main stage of the legendary Reading Festival this summer, performing Never Gonna Give You Up with one of the world's biggest rock bands, Foo Fighters.

Rick has previously joined Dave Grohl and Co at the O2 in London to also perform his best known hit.

Last month, Rick released his career-spanning compilation The Best of Me, which also included an independently recorded set of reimagined interpretations of his songs, old and new.

Selling over 100,000 tickets to his own UK headline shows since releasing '50', his forthcoming tour dates include gigs in Australia and Japan as well as his first ever show in New Zealand, before arriving at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 31, 2020.

As well as Rick Astley's concert date, The Jockey Club also announced Jack Savoretti will be making his Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, August 7.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming both Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti to Newmarket Nights next summer.

"Rick is a consummate performer and with his catalogue of hits we can't wait to see him perform."

Tickets for will be on sale at 8am on Friday, December 6 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, December 4.

Tickets are priced starting at £30.24 for Rick Astley, inclusive of transaction fees.

Also playing Newmarket Nights next summer are The Script on Friday, June 19.