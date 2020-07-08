Advanced search

Rewind Festival set for drive-in concert date at Newmarket Racecourse

PUBLISHED: 14:46 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 08 July 2020

Glenn Gregory of Heaven 17. The Sheffield synth group behind hit Temptation will play the Rewind Festival show at Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Glenn Gregory of Heaven 17. The Sheffield synth group behind hit Temptation will play the Rewind Festival show at Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Popular 80s music festival Rewind has joined the line-up of a drive-in concert series coming to Newmarket.

Entertainment company Live Nation presents Utilita Live From the Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse this summer.

Rewind Festival will come to The July Course on Saturday, August 29.

The live line-up will feature Sheffield synth-pop stars Heaven 17, singer Toyah and Altered Images.

The drive-in concert will be hosted by The Doctor.

Fronted by singer Glenn Gregory, Heaven 17 are best known for number two hit Temptation from the album The Luxury Gap.

Live Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to NorthawLive Nation is bringing Utilita Live From The Drive-In to Northaw

The group’s other hits include Come Live With Me, Crushed by the Wheels of Industry and Sunset Now.

Toyah had top 10 hits in the 80s with singles It’s a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free.

Scottish group Altered Images are fronted by Clare Grogan, who also appeared in the hit film Gregory’s Girl.

Their hits include Happy Birthday, I Could Be Happy and Don’t Talk to Me About Love.

Gig-goers attending the Rewind show will have a designated area for their car that includes space for everyone to get out and have a dance.

As well as Newmarket, Rewind Festival will also visit Bolton and Colesdale Farm in Northaw, Hertfordshire, which is described as Utilita Live From the Drive-In’s London venue.

Tickets for Rewind go on general sale on Friday, July 10.

Alongside the live concerts, the drive-in schedule set for Newmarket also includes performances of West End musical SIX.

A programme of family entertainment curated by Camp Bestival has also been announced.

Rewind Festival posted on its Facebook page today (Wednesday): “We are delighted to announce the line up for the 3 Rewind shows that form part of the Utilita Live from the Drive-In series this summer!

“These are very exclusive evenings as there are only 300 cars at each show – we are therefore happy to confirm that we have secured a 24 hour presale period for Rewind fans from 10am tomorrow morning, before these go on general sale on Friday.

“We will be posting the ticket links in the morning, but for now its time to dust off those pink tutus for a bit of Rewind fun this summer!”

For more on Utilita Live From the Drive-In, visit www.livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

