Pussycat Dolls to return to racecourse for Newmarket Nights concert

Pussycat Dolls return to Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 17 to headline Newmarket Nights. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media. Chuff Media

Girl group Pussycat Dolls will return to Newmarket Racecourses this summer to headline a Newmarket Nights concert as part of their reunion.

What's new Pussycat? Following on from the announcement of the legendary Sir Tom Jones last week, The Jockey Club Live has revealed the final act completing the line-up for the Newmarket Nights 2020 summer season.

Ready to conquer the July Course with Doll Domination, the reformed Pussycat Dolls will headline Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, is delighted to have the Don't Cha and Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny) group back on Newmarket turf after more than a decade away.

The original Pussycat Dolls line-up, minus Melody Thornton, reformed last year and release new music this week.

Sophie said: "Having last headlined Newmarket Racecourses 11 years ago, we are looking forward to welcoming Pussycat Dolls on Friday, July 17.

"Newmarket Nights continues to showcase some of the biggest musical acts at the Home of Horseracing, with Pussycat Dolls completing the line-up for the 2020 season.

"We can't wait for the summer to begin!"

Tickets for the Pussycat Dolls gig will go on sale at 8am on Friday, February 7 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk

This coincides with the release of the Pussycat Dolls' comeback single React.

The X Factor star and lead singer Nicole Scherzinger posted on her Instagram page: "#REACT drops February 7th

"I can't wait for you to see what we've been working on!!"

Now comprising of Nicole Scherzinger, the former girlfriend of Stevenage's six-time Formula One word champion Lewis Hamilton, ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar, the multi-platinum pop sensations have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

Their music has been streamed over 3 billion times, they've won two MTV Video Music Awards, and scored eight UK top 10 singles, including number one hits Don't Cha featuring Busta Rhymes and Stickwitu.

They made their much-anticipated live return during the final of X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year.

Nicole Scherzinger was a judge on the ITV programme.

The Dolls' performance featured their new single React, which they will be releasing this Friday - their first new music in over a decade.

Alongside React, the band will be bringing hits such as Don't Cha, Stickwitu, When I Grow Up, Buttons and more fan favourites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

Newmarket Nights are renowned for combining a fun-filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf at Newmarket.

Tickets for the Pussycat Dolls will be on general sale at 8am on Friday, February 7, with a pre-sale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, February 5.

Tickets are priced starting at £32.48 (inclusive of transaction fees). All terms and conditions are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

As well as the just announced Pussycat Dolls concert, the following will also be appearing at Newmarket this summer:

The Script - Friday, June 19

Bryan Ferry - Friday, June 26

Tom Jones - Friday, July 24

Rick Astley - Friday, July 31

Jack Savoretti - Friday, August 7

Alfie Boe - Friday, August 14

McFly - Summer Saturday Live, Saturday, August 29.