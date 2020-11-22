Advanced search

Tickets on sale for Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics concert at Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 20:22 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:43 22 November 2020

Pete Tong will present Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses. Picture: Carsten Windhorst / FRPAP.com

Tickets have gone on sale for Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics concert at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

DJ Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra will be transforming the July Course into the sun-soaked White Isle with their ground-breaking take on Ibiza Classics next August.

It’s safe to say that 2020 was a year that none of us expected, and with 2021 less than two months away things are already looking brighter on all fronts.

Many of us can’t wait to embrace the summer months, with Ibiza Classics the ideal ticket.

Expect a hedonistic night of nostalgia – your favourite club tracks and the freshest hits reimagined, coupled with incredible visual effects and the latest in music technology.

A much-needed highlight of the summer, get Friday, August 13, 2021 in your diary for a night of unbarred joy at Newmarket.

Pete Tong said: “I think of all the time in my life and I can’t remember a time where I was more excited and looking forward to playing to the people who will be coming to watch Ibiza Classics at Newmarket Racecourses.

“After being locked down for over a year that energy is going to blow the place apart.”

As the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming, there are few individuals in the world of dance music who can claim the kind of influence Pete Tong has had over the last 20 years.

With an unparalleled ear for new talent, Tong has become the leading tastemaker of the electronic generation.

While he’s known publicly as Pete Tong the DJ, behind the scenes, he’s an industry icon.

With conductor Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra, the 2021 Ibiza Classics show will combine unparalleled production, awe inspiring visuals, a mix of new songs as well as your favourite club tracks from past decades.

Tickets are on sale via thejockeyclublive.co.uk

Tickets start at £35.84 for adults, inclusive of booking fee.

You can book with confidence as the Jockey Club Live offer a money back guarantee if the event is cancelled.

All terms and conditions are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Also scheduled to play Newmarket in the summer of 2021 are The Script, Rick Astley, Bryan Ferry, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and McFly.

