Olly Murs announces Newmarket Racecourses concert

The Jockey Club Live present Olly Murs at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 30, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media. Supplied by Chuff Media

Troublemaker star Olly Murs has announced a concert date in Newmarket next summer.

The chart-topping Dance With Me Tonight singer-songwriter will play Newmarket Racecourses as part of his 25-date 2021 Summer UK tour.

The Essex Heart Skips A Beat favourite will ride into Newmarket on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Tickets for The Jockey Club Live gig go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 9.

With much of 2020 coming to a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, next year’s shows aim to put a smile back on the face of the country where the former The X Factor contestant and host will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album Never Been Better.

Announcing the tour on his social media channels, he wrote on Instagram and Twitter: “YEP that’s right... she’s kicking me out, I’m getting back to work & going on a 2021 SUMMER TOUR GET IN!!

“New music, New year and New vibes!”

Answering a fan’s question about whether the concerts will go ahead due to coronavirus, Olly Murs tweeted: “We have faith with the outdoor shows and even if dreaded COVID-19 is still here, we have measures in place to solve it - we got this”

It’s still been a busy 2020 for Olly, who recently captained England in this year’s Soccer Aid, and is looking to retain his crown as winning judge on his third series of The Voice UK, which has currently been postponed at the semi-final stages.

In lockdown, he also managed an impressive body transformation, working closely with personal trainer Rob Solly, and sharing his fitness routine exclusively with Men’s Health.

He is also working on new music to be shared next year.

Olly kicks off his 2021 tour on June 5 in Swansea, and arrives at Newmarket Racecourses the following month.

Tickets for the Newmarket concert go on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 9 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 9am on Thursday, October 8.

Tickets for Olly Murs start at £42.56 for adults, inclusive of booking fee.

The Jockey Club Live offer a money back guarantee if the show is cancelled.

Other Jockey Club Live events scheduled for Newmarket Racecourses next summer include The Script on June 18, Rick Astley on June 25, Bryan Ferry on July 16 and Sir Tom Jones on July 23.

McFly are also due to play The July Course on August 28.