Madness to perform at racecourse next summer

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 December 2018

Madness will perform at Newmarket Racecourse

Archant

The Jockey Club Live and Newmarket Racecourse has announced that Madness will be performing at the racecourse next summer.

This follows on from the announcement earlier this week that Rudimental will also be at the racecourse as part of next summer’s Newmarket Nights series.

Combining the genres of ska, reggae, Motown, rock ’n’ roll, and classic pop, Madness has become one of the music industry’s best-loved British bands. Fronted by the charismatic Suggs, Madness’ ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life, that find poetry in everyday reality, has led them to have many hits including ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘Driving In My Car’, ‘Our House’ and the 1982 #1 ‘House of Fun’. They are songs that have left their mark on British pop culture; their spirit endures in the music of Blur, The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

In the last few years they have also delivered historic performances at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert, and at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, cementing them as one of the nation’s most successful bands.

Amy Starkey, regional director, Jockey Club Racecourses (eastern region) said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Madness back to the Newmarket Nights stage. They are an extremely popular choice with our customers and always put on an amazing performance into the evening. All I can say is make sure you bring your dancing shoes.”

Madness will perform on June 21 and are the third Newmarket Nights headliner to be confirmed for 2019, with Rudimental (DJ Set) set to headline on July 26 and Thriller Live on July 19.

Tickets are £32 and will be on sale at December 18 via: thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

