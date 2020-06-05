Advanced search

McFly’s Newmarket concert postponed until 2021

05 June, 2020 - 20:54
McFly’s summer concert at Newmarket Racecourses has been postponed for a year.

The chart-topping group – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – were due to headline Newmarket on August 29.

However, that gig has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jockey Club Live has now rescheduled McFly’s show for 2021.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve secured a date for McFly to perform in 2021.”

The 5 Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl band will now be headlining Summer Saturday Live on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show at the 2020 price.

There is no action needed to transfer tickets and gig-goers will receive their new tickets to the original email address they booked with.

If you’re unable to attend in 2021 you have the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to come to another Jockey Club Live music event at a later date.

The Jockey Club Live will add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any future Jockey Club Live music event of your choice.

Alternatively if you would like a refund, simply visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/live and fill in your details to request a refund.

Once requested you will receive a full refund within 21 days.

Newmarket shows featuring Sir Tom Jones, Rick Astley and Bryan Ferry have also been rescheduled for 2021.

