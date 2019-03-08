McFly to headline Summer Saturday Live concert at Newmarket Racecourses

McFly will play Newmarket's Summer Saturday on Augusat 29, 2020. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media supplied by Chuff Media

McFly will headline next year's family-friendly Summer Saturday Live concert at Newmarket Racecourses.

U.K.! We are heading out on a Summer Tour Tickets available on Friday pic.twitter.com/rfVoclcr6r — mcfly (@mcflymusic) November 11, 2019

Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd will appear at Newmarket on Saturday, August 29.

The Jockey Club Live announced the show this morning (Monday) with McFly the first artist revealed for Newmarket's 2020 concert season.

McFly have scored seven UK number one singles, including debut 5 Colours in Her Hair, I'll Be OK, All About You and Star Girl, as well as two chart-topping albums, 2004 debut Room on the 3rd Floor and 2005 follow-up album Wonderland.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "After delighting the Newmarket audience as one half of supergroup McBusted in 2015, we are excited to welcome McFly back to headline the July Course in their own right.

"Taking place on the August Bank Holiday, Summer Saturday Live is a wonderful event for the whole family.

"With McFly headlining, we are sure this will be an unforgettable and fitting end to the summer.

"This Friday we will also be announcing our first Newmarket Nights headliner - so stay tuned!"

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to have a debut album go straight to number one - beating The Beatles' long-standing record - Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of our best-loved bands, not to mention major stars in their own right.

Tom has become a wildly bestselling children's author, while Danny is a TV mainstay with his regular appearances as a judge on The Voice Kids.

Dougie has combined his burgeoning acting career with a passionate role as an environmental campaigner, and Strictly Come Dancing winner Harry has wowed West End audiences after starring in the hit jukebox dance show Rip it Up.

Having taken a break after touring as the pop phenomenon that was McBusted, the band return with a spectacular live show playing their best-loved mega-hits such as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.

Tickets for McFly at Newmarket will go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 15 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk

A presale will be available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, November 13. You can register at The Jockey Club Live to access the presale.

Tickets are priced starting at £42.56 for adults and £21.28 for children (inclusive of fees).

Child tickets are limited and for ages under 16.

There will be hospitality packages available as well.

All T&C's are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Newmarket's two magical racecourses, the Rowley Mile and the July Course, together form the greatest flat racing venue in the East of England.