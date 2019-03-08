Stereophonics star Kelly Jones to bring UK solo tour to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced a series of intimate UK solo shows including a summer date in Cambridge.

The Bartender and The Thief, Just Looking and Dakota singer will bring his Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day - A Solo Tour to Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday, June 15.

The creative force of Stereophonics for over 22 years, this will be only the third time in his career that Kelly Jones has headed out on a solo tour around the UK.

He will give audiences a rare opportunity to see unique and intimate performances across an evening of storytelling and songcraft.

Fans will hear a wide variety of music on the night, taken from the Stereophonics’ catalogue of 10 albums and their 22 plus years’ worth of music, including some of the Welsh band’s rarely performed songs.

Songs from Kelly’s 2007 solo album, Only The Names Have Been Changed, will also be sure to feature, as well as some new songs only recently written, all delivered alongside Kelly’s storytelling and tales from along the way.

Kelly said: “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me (as well as stories that have inspired me).

“The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that.

“I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.”

Stereophonics fans in Cambridge will be delighted to see and hear some of their favourite songs in a more stripped-back environment.

Other shows on Kelly Jones’ June-July tour include Edinburgh Usher Hall, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sheffield City Hall, Liverpool Philharmonic, Cardiff St David’s Hall, Brighton Dome, Bath Forum, London Eventim Apollo, Birmingham Symphony Hall, Manchester O2 Apollo and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

Tickets for all dates go on general sale on Friday, March 29 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.axs.com and www.myticket.co.uk

• For further information and full tour dates go to http://stereophonics.com/KellyTour