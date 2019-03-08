Video

Watch Royston singer Joe Rose perform new release If I Never Sing Another Song



A singing Royston accountant has revealed another track from his forthcoming debut album, spurred on by the sad passing of one of his musical heroes.

Singing sensation Joe Rose, also known as John Froggett from The Accountancy Practice, is releasing If I Never Sing Another Song, with the single dedicated to Joe Longthorne.

You can watch the video for the new release here.

It's been an eventful month for John Froggett, aka Joe Rose.

Not only has he just married his record label boss, Helen Meissner of Folkstock Records, but he has announced a follow-up single to his rendition of Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, which gained national BBC radio play thanks to Elaine Paige's Sunday show on Radio 2.



The song they have chosen to release is prompted by the sad passing of one of Joe Rose's musical heroes, Joe Longthorne.

Having been in the studio over the last few months working on Joe's debut album with Martin Lumsden from Cream Room Recordings in Dane End, who also produced Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Joe Rose has decided to release the classic If I Never Sing Another Song as a tribute to the somewhat more famous Joe.

He said: "This release is my personal tribute to a man who has given me hours and hours of pleasure, who has been the main player in the musical backdrop of my life.

"In fact, Joe Longthorne inspired me to dare to attempt some of the songs he immortalised, and it was then that I realised all over again, what a great chasm his passing has created.



"Thankfully we have his musical legacy as consolation. A consummate performer, he inspires me on my journey.

"I am in awe of his legacy and am humbled to be releasing a song which for me, was one he delivered, time and time again, with passion and pathos.

"I just hope I've done it justice."

Joe's recording really hits home with a most poignant rendition of the famous song whose lyrics were written by legendary wordsmith Don Black.



Joe can be heard talking about his new release with Charlie Thompson on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on Friday lunchtime, and he will be serenading the Melbourn Business Association's evening meeting on Tuesday, September 3 at Sheene Mill, Melbourn.

The single is being released a week later on September 6 on Spotify and iTunes.

It will also be available in physical format on the CD 'Class', which is earmarked for late October release.



