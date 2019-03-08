Video

Joe Rose's singing career is blooming with release of new single

Joe Rose' new single is Empty Chairs at Empty Tables. Supplied by Helen Meissner

A respected Royston businessman is certainly getting his money's worth from an unexpected '15 minutes of fame'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Rose has released his latest single, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables - after starting his singing career in his 60s.

And it has been a whirlwind of TV and radio appearances for the 61-year-old accountant who runs his family business, The Accountancy Practice, from High Street in Royston.

Known professionally as John Froggett, he has been invited into TV studios under the guise of singer Joe Rose.

Appearing on London Live and That's TV Norfolk, as well as receiving many column inches all over East Anglia, John's dulcet tones have also been heard on all the surrounding BBC stations, including BBC Three Counties covering Beds, Herts and Bucks, BBC Norfolk, BBC Essex and BBC Cambridgeshire, Cambridge 105 and his local North Herts FM.

Joe Rose singing in the video for Empty Chairs at Empty Tables. Picture: Helen Meissner Joe Rose singing in the video for Empty Chairs at Empty Tables. Picture: Helen Meissner

What has prompted this flurry of activity for a profession not known for making the headlines?

The story started 14 months ago when John met Helen Meissner on an online dating site.

Love blossomed but that was not the only thing. Two coincidences played a part.

Helen runs an independent record label, Folkstock Records, for which her daughter Lauren Deakin Davies is the high-flying producer - and it was discovered that John had a strong singing voice.

The cover of Joe Rose's new single Empty Chairs at Empty Tables. The cover of Joe Rose's new single Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.

Encouraged by Helen, John went into the studio to record a charity record.

Releasing his debut single in aid of charity at the end of last year, John - known as Joe Rose in musical circles - raised £500 for the local Royston Home-Start branch with a cover of Can't Help Falling in Love.

The video of the single featured over 40 local business people from the Royston area.

Now, having been back in the studio with Martin Lumsden from Cream Room in Dane End, John is recording his debut album and has released a famous song from a musical as a single.

John Forggett of The Accountancy Practice. John Forggett of The Accountancy Practice.

Empty Chairs at Empty Tables is from one of John's favourites, Les Miserables, and it is supported by a classy video which captures the evident emotion in the performance of the song.

"If I am honest, I am slightly bemused by the attention," said Joe. "When I was listening to the old crooners on repeat on my parents' record player in our flat in Bethnal Green, I never imagined I would be on stage performing them and certainly not aged 60 - it seems 60 is the new 40!

"I have decided to simply enjoy the ride, and it's great fun - apart from the nerve-racking live performances on the radio!

"I feel I can do anything now.

John Forggett outside The Accountancy Practice in Royston. Picture: Helen Meissner John Forggett outside The Accountancy Practice in Royston. Picture: Helen Meissner

"Over the last year I've also started singing live at events and entertaining those who are not so mobile - at least they can't escape while I'm singing!

"I love performing in places like Margaret House Dementia and Residential Home in Barley, near Royston, and the Warm and Toasty Club in Colchester, and while releasing records is lovely, seeing people tap their feet or drift into their own little world of memories, singing along, is priceless.

"I have no idea where it will end, but I am loving the journey.

"Who'd have thought I'd be starting a second career as a performer in my 60s?

Joe Rose at the HomeStart Ball. Picture: Helen Meissner Joe Rose at the HomeStart Ball. Picture: Helen Meissner

"Just goes to show, you never know what's around the next corner!"

The single is out on Folkstock Records and is available for streaming from Spotify or downloadable from www.folkstockrecords.com