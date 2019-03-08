Video

Class act from Royston celebrates release of debut album

A Royston accountant is releasing his debut album Class this week.

Joe Rose, the singing alter ego of accountant John Froggett from The Accountancy Practice in Royston, is releasing 15 popular tracks from stage and screen on his debut album on Wednesday, October 30.

To celebrate the launch, The Chequers pub in Royston, which is under new management, is holding a free entry party on the same night from 7pm.

At the party Joe will perform tracks from album Class, and his new CD will be for sale for the first time.

One of the songs on the album has already been played on BBC Radio 2 - Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, which was a massive vote of confidence from musicals supremo Elaine Paige.

Fans of the late Joe Longthorne will enjoy two songs made famous by him - If I Never Sing Another Song and Love is All.

There's also classics from Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and Andy Williams, as well as renditions of challenging songs from the shows - Bring Him Home from Les Mis and The Music of The Night from Phantom of the Opera, which are arguably the standout tracks.

Certainly in terms of vocal dexterity and complexity, these tracks provide a challenge which Joe rises to with aplomb, and provide a stunning range of accomplishment when balanced with softer tracks such as Hello Again and Please Release Me.

Add to the mix the power tracks such as Tom Jones' Delilah, She, Love Changes Everything and If I Never Sing Another Song, the song which kicked this all off for Joe.

He released the song last year for a local Home-Start charity.

The Class album was produced by Martin Lumsden at Cream Room Sound Productions in Dane End, with Folkstock Records producer Lauren Deakin Davies recording a couple of the earlier singles.

The backing tracks were mostly provided by TencyMusic.com, and give a full orchestral feel to the songs, which benefit from the rich accompaniment.

The CD and the download are available via Joe's website at www.joerosesings.com

The album can be both streamed for free, or bought in physical CD format using this link https://folkstockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/joe-rose-class

The Accountancy Practice in Royston has been shortlisted in the family business category of this year's prestigious Hertfordshire Business Awards.