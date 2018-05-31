Video

Jack Savoretti to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Jack Savoretti will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 7, 2020. Picture: Tom Craig. Tom Craig.

Singing to Strangers star Jack Savoretti will play an outdoor concert at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

The Jockey Club Live announced today that Jack Savoretti will be headlining Newmarket Nights next year.

The English-Italian singer will be making his Newmarket debut on Friday, August 7, 2020, headlining a live concert after evening races.

Jack tweeted: "Pleased to announce that I'll be headlining at @NewmarketRace next summer.

"It's going to be a great day!"

It has been a whirlwind year for Jack with album Singing to Strangers shifting more than 120,000 copies, making it one of the break-out albums of the year.

Candlelight singer Savoretti has also collaborated with artists as diverse as Kylie, Mika and Sigma.

Singing to Strangers, his sixth studio album, marked a breakthrough for Savoretti - his first UK number one album.

Born in London and raised in Europe by parents with multinational roots, he is continuously inspired by an array of influences, with French, Spanish and Italian music from the 50s and 60s playing an important role in the development of his sound.

As well as Jack Savoretti's concert, Rick Astley will also play Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming both Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti to Newmarket Nights next summer.

"Jack has had an amazing 2019 with his album Singing To Strangers hitting the number one spot and we're sure he'll put on an unmissable show when he makes his July Course debut."

Tickets for both Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti at Newmarket Nights will go on sale at 8am on Friday, December 6 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, December 4.

Tickets are priced starting at £29.12 for Jack Savoretti, inclusive of transaction fees.