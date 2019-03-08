Heather Small to support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights concert

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. The singer will support Bananarama at Newmarket Nights this summer. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Proud singer Heather Small - the unmistakable voice of M People - will support Bananarama at Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heather Small has been announced as support for Bananarama at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Koshmo Photography Heather Small has been announced as support for Bananarama at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Koshmo Photography

The Jockey Club Live has announced the soul star will appear on the same line-up as Robert De Niro's Waiting... girl group Bananarama at Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 9.

Amy Starkey, regional director east of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "We are thrilled to be able to add the wonderful Heather Small to a bill that already includes Bananarama, creating a Newmarket Night that is sure to be packed with unforgettable hits, produced by a trio of iconic female recording artists.

"Beloved for her work as the lead singer of M People, Heather Small co-wrote and performed one of the biggest songs of the century in Proud, and that is exactly how we feel to have her making her July Course debut this summer!"

As part of Moving On Up hit-makers M People, Heather Small became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s.

She sang on M People's biggest hits including One Night In Heaven, Open Your Heart and Search For The Hero, and albums such as Elegant Slumming and Bizarre Fruit.

M People won the Best British Dance Act Award at the BRITs in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for second album Elegant Slumming.

Heather has since enjoyed great successes with two solo albums.

The title track of her Proud album has gone on to become the soundtrack synonymous to a whole host of sporting events including London's successful 2012 Olympic bid, England's victory at the Rugby World Cup celebrations, and the official ceremony marking the handover of the Olympic Games from Beijing to London.

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Having graced the main stage at Knebworth Park's inaugural Cool Britannia Festival last summer, she will be opening the Newmarket evening for pop duo Bananarama.

One of the most successful female bands worldwide, Bananarama have had more than 30 top 40 UK hits including Venus, Love in the First Degree and Cruel Summer.

Earlier this year Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward released In Stereo, Bananarama's 11th studio album and first in 10 years.

It went straight into the top 40 of the UK Official Charts.

Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Heather Small at Cool Britannia Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

The first live music event of the year at Newmarket Racecourses will see Nile Rodgers and CHIC play Summer Saturday Live on June 8, 2019.

● Tickets are on sale now from thejockeyclublive.co.uk with prices starting at £27.

Terms and conditions are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

There are hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.

Heather Small. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Heather Small. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket

Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket

Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket

Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket

Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket

Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket Bananarama visited The National Stud ahead of their Newmarket Nights concert this summer. Picture: Discover Newmarket