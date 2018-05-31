Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation Live Nation

A summer drive-in concert series has been announced for Newmarket Racecourse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In – a series of live drive-in concerts situated across 12 venues in the UK, including the July Course at Newmarket.

The leading live entertainment company is reimagining the concert experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy gigs in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars.

Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK’s premier drive-in experience featuring a series of music concerts, theatre performances, comedy shows and family experiences this summer.

Shows planned for Newmarket Racecourses this August and September include concerts by such diverse acts as The Streets, Bjorn Again, Beverley Knight, Embrace, Ash, Jack Savoretti, Brand New Heavies, Sigala, Lightning Seeds, Dizzee Rascal, The Zutons, Gary Numan and classical crossover artist Russell Watson.

The groups and singers will perform live on stage backed by a full concert production that audiences can experience from the comfort of their designated area, with each vehicle appropriately distanced from one another.

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley will kick offf the Newmarket Racecourse season on Monday, August 3.

Tickets for all concert go on general sale on Monday, June 22 at 10am, with a pre-sale opening on Saturday, June 20.

Live Nation promoter Peter Taylor said: “We are excited to bring Utilita Live From The Drive-In to fans across the UK.

Embrace at Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. The Yorkshire group will play Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Embrace at Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. The Yorkshire group will play Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

“This outdoor concert series was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in the safest way possible.

“Each event will comply with all official Government guidelines in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.”

Energy company Utilita’s Jem Maidment said: “As we find new ways to navigate today’s world of social distancing, we believe the drive-in format is a thoughtful and fun way to safely bring 1m Brits out of ‘entertainment lockdown’ this summer.”

Tony Hadley on stage at the Meraki Festival in St Albans. The former Spandau Ballet frontman will play Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse in August. Picture: Danny Loo Tony Hadley on stage at the Meraki Festival in St Albans. The former Spandau Ballet frontman will play Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse in August. Picture: Danny Loo

Utilita Live From The Drive-In dates at Newmarket Racecourse so far:

Monday, August 3 – Tony Hadley

Wednesday, August 5 – Sigala

Friday, August 7– Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason

Danny McNamara of Embrace. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Danny McNamara of Embrace. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Friday, August 7 – The Streets

Saturday, August 8 – Brainiac Live

Saturday, August 8 – Skindred

Friday, August 14 – Reggae Roast VS Gentleman’s Dub Club Sound System

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Saturday, August 15 – Lightning Seeds

Sunday, August 16 – Beverley Knight

Thursday, August 20 – The Brand New Heavies

Friday, August 21 – Bjorn Again

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Friday, August 21 – Embrace

Saturday, August 22 – Russell Watson

Sunday, August 23 – The Snuts

Tuesday, August 25 – Dizzee Rascal

Thursday, August 27 – Ash

Friday, September 4 – Gary Numan

Friday, September 4 – The Zutons

Thursday, September 10 – Jack Savoretti

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show, and boast concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state-of-the-art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens.

This will create an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe drive-in setting, adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.

Tickets will be available 10am on Monday, June 22 at LiveNation.co.uk.

For more information, and complete event schedule, visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein

Utilita Live From The Drive-In will also offer carefully curated family events for kids of all ages from West End theatre extravaganzas to interactive science shows, fun live music and DJs and some very well-known TV stars and characters from children television – more to be announced and added to the schedule.

• WHEN & WHERE IS UTILITA LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN?

There are 12 sites across the UK, opening from mid-July onwards at:

• Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

• Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

• Bristol, Filton Airfield

• Cheltenham, Cheltenham Racecourse

• Edinburgh, The Royal Highland Centre

• Leeds, Leeds East Airport

• Lincoln , Lincolnshire Showground

• Liverpool, Central Docks Liverpool Waters

• London, * venue to be announced

• Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

• Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse

• Teesside, Teesside International Airport

• WHAT ARE THE DATES AND TIMES?

Venues will open across the UK at the end of July until September 2020 and in line with Government guidance.

Performance timings will vary across the day. There will be morning, afternoon, early evening and late evening performances, depending on the artist and productions.

Some performances will run twice on the same day.

Gates will open ahead of the performances in line with the pre-event information that ticket holders will be sent three to seven days prior to the show, so please follow the guidance.

• HOW DO I PURCHASE TICKETS?

Tickets will only be available online from official outlets via www.livenation.co.uk, www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.gigsinscotland.com (Scotland only).

All tickets must be purchased in advance.

You can purchase a ticket for two to seven people per car.

Cars or vehicles with more than seven people will not be allowed into the event.

All cars arriving for the performances will have their tickets scanned and the number of passengers in the vehicle checked.

Utilita Live From The Drive-In dates at Newmarket Racecourse:

Monday, August 3 – Tony Hadley

Wednesday, August 5 – Sigala

Friday, August 7– Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason

Friday, August 7 – The Streets

Saturday, August 8 – Brainiac Live

Saturday, August 8 – Skindred

Friday, August 14 – Reggae Roast VS Gentleman’s Dub Club Sound System

Saturday, August 15 – Lightning Seeds

Sunday, August 16 – Beverley Knight

Thursday, August 20 – The Brand New Heavies

Friday, August 21 – Bjorn Again

Friday, August 21 – Embrace

Saturday, August 22 – Russell Watson

Sunday, August 23 – The Snuts

Tuesday, August 25 – Dizzee Rascal

Thursday, August 27 – Ash

Friday, September 4 – Gary Numan

Friday, September 4 – The Zutons

Thursday, September 10 – Jack Savoretti