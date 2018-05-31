Coronavirus: Cambridge Junction to close until the end of April

Cambridge Junction has closed until the end of April. Picture: Cambridge Junction Cambridge Junction

Arts and live music venue Cambridge Junction has cancelled all shows until the end of April due to the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

COVID-19 UPDATE

We've taken the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily close @CambJunction. Hope is a radical act in these times and we want to share all our hope for now and the future with you all. https://t.co/G9R9w0EnPe pic.twitter.com/u5K8Aq8k9l — Cambridge Junction (@CambJunction) March 17, 2020

The Clifton Way venue has taken the decision as a result of the “unprecedented situation”.

A statement from Cambridge Junction artistic director Matt Burman said: “Over the last week the staff and board have been carefully considering our response to the situation around the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We must do all we can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our audiences, the artists with whom we work, and our staff.

“The advice provided by experts has often been conflicting, and leadership from Government has been lacking.

“This is an unprecedented situation for everyone.

“Together with our chair Nicola Buckley, and our management team, we have taken the hard decision to temporarily suspend all our programmes with immediate effect and close Cambridge Junction to the public until the end of April.

“We can do no less to ensure the safety of our community and all those with whom we work.”

The artistic director continued: “We are pre-empting any decision by Government to enforce closure to give confidence and what little reassurance we can to our audiences.

“We will review the situation on an ongoing basis and let you know as soon as we can about our reopening.

“Our staff will work from home and be available to answer any queries you have about our plans.

“Hope is a radical act in these times and we want to share all our hope for now and the future with you all.”

The venue hopes events postponed will be rearranged.

Mr Burman added: “We will be working with our promoters and artists to reschedule events and we will confirm new dates where possible.

“Our box office team will be in touch with all ticket holders for events between now and the end of April shortly with details of rescheduled dates, or to offer refunds or transfer of credit.

“Please be patient with our team as it is an extremely busy time.”

For more, visit www.junction.co.uk