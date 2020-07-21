Take part in Cambridge Folk Festival at home this year

Organisers of the Cambridge Folk Festival are encouraging music fans to take part online at home this year in the absence of the annual live event.

One of the longest running and most prestigious folk festivals in the world will take place later this month in a virtual fashion.

Cambridge Folk Festival was forced to cancel this summer’s outdoor event at Cherry Hinton Hall due to safety concerns in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In its place Cambridge Folk Festival at Home 2020 will run during the scheduled dates of this year’s festival.

Organisers are inviting the public to create their own festival atmosphere at home and enjoy a host of special entertainment and activities.

Running from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2, this unique event will include a mix of exclusive video content from artists, social media opportunities for audience interaction, and Cambridge-curated playlists which can be streamed online.

Councillor Anna Smith, executive councillor for communities at Cambridge City Council, said: “The Folk Festival has been a highlight of Cambridge’s summer calendar every year since 1965.

“I know folkies from Cambridge and much further afield will be missing the chance to gather at Cherry Hinton Hall to make and hear amazing music.

“We want to do what we can to bring the festival into people’s homes, and I look forward to enjoying the programme.”

As part of the festival’s celebrations, BBC Folk Singer of the Year Bella Hardy will lead the Cambridge Folk Festival’s Virtual Choir.

A long-time performer at the festival, Bella helped introduce The Hub in 2006 as a music making area for young people.

A highlight of the folk festival weekend will be the Songlines Interview, featuring Songlines Magazine editor Jo Frost in conversation with Fatoumata Diawara, which will be available to watch on Facebook.

Further talks and workshops being run remotely over the course of the weekend will include a talk about environmentalism from folk singer Sam Lee, a storytelling workshop with professional storyteller Alex Ultradish, a movement workshop created by Debbie Norris, who choreographed the folk ballet The Sisters of Elva Hill, which premiered at the 2019 festival, and yoga sessions.

Many more activities are planned to entertain and involve those tuning in.

For more, visit www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk and the festival’s Facebook page.

Cambridge Folk Festival organisers look forward to welcoming festival-goers once again in 2021, from Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, August 1.