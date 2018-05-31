Cambridge Folk Festival 2020 tickets set to go on sale

Dates for next year's Cambridge Folk Festival have been confirmed with tickets due to go on sale next week.

The annual festival will take place in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday, December 10.

A highlight of the annual folk calendar, and one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world, Cambridge Folk Festival is celebrating 56 years since the inaugural event when a young Paul Simon was given a spot at the foot of the bill.

In the intervening years, the festival has hosted a who's who of the brightest and biggest international stars across the folk, roots, Americana, country, blues and world genres, including Joan Baez, James Taylor, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Richard Thompson, Patti Smith, Nick Cave, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Steve Earle, Gillian Welch, Jimmy Cliff, Mavis Staples, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lucinda Williams, First Aid Kit, Christy Moore, Baaba Maal, Joe Strummer, Billy Bragg, Amadou & Mariam, The Chieftains, Judy Collins, Sinead O'Connor and The Proclaimers, to name but a few.

Cambridge has also been proud to provide a platform to up-and-coming young artists such as Jake Bugg, Passenger, Ward Thomas, Seth Lakeman, The Wandering Hearts, and many more.

It's an ethos which very much continues today.

Eddie Barcan, who previously programmed 23 consecutive sell-outs, returns as guest artistic director for 2020.

"For me, Cambridge is about the sheer variety and quality of the music, the new discoveries as well as the stars," said Eddie Barcan.

"The entire weekend is a unique experience and you need to be there all four days to really appreciate it.

"I can't wait to share what I'm working on for 2020."

Beyond the world-class musical feast on the main stages, Cambridge Folk Festival buzzes with a whole range of other activities, from workshops and discussions to wellbeing and children's entertainment.

"I'm very happy to see the Cambridge Folk Festival return for its 56th edition," said Antoinette Jackson, chief executive of Cambridge City Council which delivers the festival.

"Year after year, the festival welcomes music lovers to the grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall to hear top artists from around the world.

"It's a testament to what a vibrant place Cambridge is that it hosts one of the most prestigious and longest-running folk festivals in the UK."

Full festival tickets cost £182, Thursday only £30, Friday day tickets £75, Saturday tickets £75, and Sunday tickets £75.

Visit www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival/tickets to buy tickets.