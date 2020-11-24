Cambridge Corn Exchange launches programme of socially distanced live concerts
PUBLISHED: 17:16 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 24 November 2020
Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange
A series of socially distanced concerts will take place at Cambridge Corn Exchange early next year.
Cambridge’s leading music venue and the largest concert hall in the East of England will be running a programme of live gigs from January 2021, it has been announced.
Artists scheduled to appear at the ‘mini’ concerts include This Is The Kit and Scott Matthews, both in partnership with the Cambridge Folk Festival, Penelope Isles, BC Camplight, and Shame.
Strict social-distancing rules will be in effect, with a maximum of 200 audience members per show, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, and other safety measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
All tickets for the socially distanced events will include a ‘no fuss’ money back guarantee in case the show is cancelled due to government restrictions or a customer falls ill.
Cllr Anna Smith, Cambridge City Council’s executive councillor for communities, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce this news.
“I know so many people have missed live entertainment, and I feel sure many Cambridge residents will be delighted to see the first signs of a return to live entertainment.
“Council officers have been hard at work preparing for this moment for months, and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Corn Exchange from January.”
Like thousands of venues across the country, the Corn Exchange closed in March following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October, the venue was awarded £400,211 from Arts Council England’s Culture Recovery Fund, allowing it to plan with certainty through to March 2021.
This Is The Kit will play the Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 21, followed by Scott Matthews the following evening.
BC Camplight, aka American songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian Christinzio, is due to perform on Tuesday, January 26.
Hailing from the Isle of Man via Brighton, Penelope Isles is the collaboration of brother and sister Jack and Lily Wolter. They will play the Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 30,
The run of ‘mini’ concerts will see Shame come to Cambridge on Wednesday, February 17.
To book tickets, visit the Corn Exchange website at cornex.co.uk
Schedule of shows confirmed for Cambridge Corn Exchange to date
January 2021
21: This Is The Kit
22: Scott Matthews
26: BC Camplight
30: Penelope Isles
February 2021
17: Shame.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.