Cambridge Corn Exchange launches programme of socially distanced live concerts

BC Camplight will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

A series of socially distanced concerts will take place at Cambridge Corn Exchange early next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shame will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange Shame will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

Cambridge’s leading music venue and the largest concert hall in the East of England will be running a programme of live gigs from January 2021, it has been announced.

Artists scheduled to appear at the ‘mini’ concerts include This Is The Kit and Scott Matthews, both in partnership with the Cambridge Folk Festival, Penelope Isles, BC Camplight, and Shame.

Strict social-distancing rules will be in effect, with a maximum of 200 audience members per show, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, and other safety measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

All tickets for the socially distanced events will include a ‘no fuss’ money back guarantee in case the show is cancelled due to government restrictions or a customer falls ill.

Scott Matthews will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday, January 22, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange Scott Matthews will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday, January 22, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

Cllr Anna Smith, Cambridge City Council’s executive councillor for communities, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to announce this news.

“I know so many people have missed live entertainment, and I feel sure many Cambridge residents will be delighted to see the first signs of a return to live entertainment.

“Council officers have been hard at work preparing for this moment for months, and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Corn Exchange from January.”

Like thousands of venues across the country, the Corn Exchange closed in March following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Is The Kit will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange This Is The Kit will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

In October, the venue was awarded £400,211 from Arts Council England’s Culture Recovery Fund, allowing it to plan with certainty through to March 2021.

This Is The Kit will play the Corn Exchange on Thursday, January 21, followed by Scott Matthews the following evening.

BC Camplight, aka American songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brian Christinzio, is due to perform on Tuesday, January 26.

Hailing from the Isle of Man via Brighton, Penelope Isles is the collaboration of brother and sister Jack and Lily Wolter. They will play the Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 30,

Penelope Isles will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange Penelope Isles will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

The run of ‘mini’ concerts will see Shame come to Cambridge on Wednesday, February 17.

To book tickets, visit the Corn Exchange website at cornex.co.uk

Schedule of shows confirmed for Cambridge Corn Exchange to date

January 2021

21: This Is The Kit

22: Scott Matthews

26: BC Camplight

30: Penelope Isles

February 2021

17: Shame.