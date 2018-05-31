Roxy Music star Bryan Ferry to headline Newmarket Nights 2020 concert

Bryan Ferry will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 26, 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry will headline Newmarket Racecourses next summer after an evening of racing.

The veteran Slave To Love singer is the latest artist to join the Newmarket Nights 2020 summer line-up, headlining on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Achieving immediate and sensational success in the early 1970s with his group Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry has taken his place as one of the most iconic and innovative singers and lyricists in popular music.

Bryan Ferry is the latest The Jockey Club Live concert announced for Newmarket Racecourses next year.

Tickets are also on sale for The Script (Friday, June 19), Rick Astley (Friday, July 31), Jack Savoretti (Friday, August 7) and McFly (Summer Saturday Live, Saturday, August 29).

Bryan Ferry will headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 26, 2020. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "Bryan Ferry is a fantastic addition to the Newmarket Nights line-up and we're excited to see his live show here on Friday, June 26.

"With many a hit in his own right, we're also looking forward to hearing an array of Roxy Music classics!"

Following the success of debut single Virginia Plain, Roxy Music enjoyed huge success in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Roxy Music's eight studio albums - their self-titled 1972 debut Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure, Stranded, Country Life, Siren, Manifesto, Flesh and Blood, and Avalon - are acclaimed as modern classics, with Ferry's solo work shaping the course of contemporary rock and pop music.

Behind classic songs such as Slave To Love, More Than This, Over You, Angel Eyes, Dance Away, Do The Strand, Avalon, and Love Is The Drug, Ferry has continually affirmed his position as a musical and style icon.

With the rare distinction of being regarded as both classic and contemporary, he is acknowledged as the writer and singer of some of the most-loved pop songs, and a driving force in the avant-garde.

As a member of Roxy Music and solo, Ferry has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

In addition, he has won countless awards and was inducted into the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' as part of Roxy Music in 2019.

Bryan Ferry will play Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 26, 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry will play Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 26, 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Tickets will go on sale at 8am on Friday, December 13 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Thursday, December 12.

Tickets are priced starting at £32.48 (inclusive of transaction fees).

Bryan Ferry playing Standon Calling Festival 2018. He will headline Newmarket Nights in 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry playing Standon Calling Festival 2018. He will headline Newmarket Nights in 2020. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS