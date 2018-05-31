Bryan Ferry’s Newmarket concert rearranged for 2021

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS ©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry has rescheduled his Newmarket concert for 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bryan Ferry will now headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses next year instead of Friday, June 26, 2020. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media Bryan Ferry will now headline Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses next year instead of Friday, June 26, 2020. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media

The Slave to Love and Jealous Guy singer was due to headline Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 26.

However, the headline show at Newmarket Racecourses can no longer be staged due to the ongoing public health situation.

Bryan Ferry will now perform at Newmarket in 2021, The Jockey Club Live has announced.

The Do The Stand and Virginia Plain star will be headlining Newmarket Nights on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Promoters say tickets will be automatically transferred to the 2021 show at the 2020 price.

There is no action needed to transfer tickets and gig-goers will receive their new tickets to the original email address they booked with.

If you are unable to attend in 2021 you have the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to come to another Jockey Club Live music event at a later date.

The Jockey Club Live will also add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any future Jockey Club Live music event of your choice.

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Alternatively, if you would like a refund, visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/live/ and fill in your details to request a refund.

Once requested you will receive a full refund within 21 days.

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS Bryan Ferry at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.