Alfie Boe to headline Newmarket Nights concert

Alfie Boe will perform at Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media, supplied by Chuff Media,

West End star and classical tenor Alfie Boe will headline a concert at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Excited to announce @AlfieBoe will headline Newmarket Nights on 14 August!



Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 8am.



A pre-sale is available now to those on our mailing list - check your inbox! pic.twitter.com/N11BWAqUgA — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) December 19, 2019

Musical theatre master Alfie Boe will make his Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're very excited to be welcoming Alfie Boe to the July Course on Friday, August 14.

"Alfie Boe has one of the most recognisable voices in musical theatre and we can't wait to see him bring the magic of the West End to Newmarket."

Famous for his roles in Les Miserables, Alfie Boe is the latest The Jockey Club Live concert announced for Newmarket Racecourses in 2020.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Friday, December 20) just in time for Christmas, with a presale available to customers now.

Tickets are also on sale for The Script (Friday, June 19), Bryan Ferry (Friday, June 26), Rick Astley (Friday, July 31), Jack Savoretti (Friday, August 7) and McFly (Summer Saturday Live, Saturday, August 29).

Ever since he exploded onto the music scene nearly 20 years ago, Alfie has racked up one extraordinary achievement after another.

He has multiple number one albums to his credit, while Together, Together Again and Back Together, his collaborations with good friend Michael Ball, have sold over a million copies.

Having performed in some of the world's greatest classical venues, he also has the rare ability to bring together all sorts of music lovers.

Not many artists can lay claim to having appeared in the West End theatre, Broadway with lead roles in Les Miserables, La Boheme, which won him a Tony Award, and a spectacular orchestral version of the classic The Who rock album Quadrophenia.

You may also want to watch:

He is a singer who transcends categories.

"When I look at the crowd at my concerts," he says, "I can see I've got Who fans, classical fans, musical theatre fans and jazz fans as well."

Having completed a 16-week sold-out run returning to the role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, which streamed the final show live to cinemas making it a big office hit, Alfie will be headlining his own concert at Newmarket Nights.

He will be performing some of his favourite songs and well-known West End hits at the Suffolk racecourse.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Friday, December 20 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk

Tickets are priced starting at £30.24 (inclusive of transaction fees).