A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

The first strawberry-pickers of the year have descended on Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop, as lockdown restrictions ease.

Community businesses have been working hard over the past few weeks on how to offer good service and family experiences while adhering to government social distancing guidelines.

Bury Lane Farm Shop was delighted at the weekend to be able to open their ‘pick your own’ strawberry tunnels for the first time this season.

“This year we have set up a booking system to ensure customers have time and space to pick the fruit,” said marketing co-ordinator Alison Dyche. “By booking and pre-paying for the punnets, we have reduced the amount of contact involved with staff and each group is a maximum of six people from the same household so it can still be a fun family outing.”

So far this has proved to be a very popular and positive experience, and once customers have filled their punnets they can enjoy a take-away ice cream or drink from the refreshments Kiosk at the picnic area.

For more details and to book a time slot go to burylanefarmshop.co.uk/p-y-o/.






















































































































































