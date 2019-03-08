Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Superhero-themed holiday club in Royston - just in time for half term

PUBLISHED: 17:46 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 23 October 2019

Junior Heroes Holiday Club will take place at Royston Methodist Church during the autumn half term. Picture: Junior Heroes Holiday Club

Junior Heroes Holiday Club will take place at Royston Methodist Church during the autumn half term. Picture: Junior Heroes Holiday Club

Archant

Half term arrives in Herts next week, with a superhero-themed holiday club being held in Royston to help keep the kids entertained.

Junior Heroes Holiday Club will take place at Royston Methodist Church, starting on Monday, October 28, through to Friday, November 1.

You may also want to watch:

There will be snacks, games, stories, songs, craft, and quizzes - all on the theme of superheroes. The leader of the sessions, which run from 9.45am to 12.30pm each day at the Queens Road venue, is John Hardwick - and he and all the other adult helpers are DBS checked. Children can come every day, or just on the days to suit the family.

The holiday club - ideal for those aged 4 to 11 - is free, but Royston Methodist Church welcome donations - with £1 per child per day the suggestion.

Friday is dressing-up day, with a family picnic lunch from 12.30pm to 2pm.

To book visit royston-methodist.org.uk - or you can email club@royston-methodist.org.uk.

Most Read

Praise for Royston Aldi worker who helped mum of son with autism

Connor Thrussell, right, with his assistant manager James Mitchell who was very proud of him after he helped Charlotte Thomas with her son Jenson when he experienced difficulties due to his autism while out shopping at Royston's Aldi. Picture: Lindsey Eldridge

Police stop wrong-way driver on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police stopped a car travelling the wrong way on the A505 between Royston and Baldock last night. Picture: Archant

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man caught exposing himself behind hedge in Reed

Police are investigating an exposure incident in Reed. Picture: Archant

FA Cup – Royston Town 1-3 Maldon & Tiptree: Fairytale over for Crows as cup run comes to an end

Royston boss Steve Castle during the FA Cup tie with Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: David Hatton

Most Read

Praise for Royston Aldi worker who helped mum of son with autism

Connor Thrussell, right, with his assistant manager James Mitchell who was very proud of him after he helped Charlotte Thomas with her son Jenson when he experienced difficulties due to his autism while out shopping at Royston's Aldi. Picture: Lindsey Eldridge

Police stop wrong-way driver on A505 between Royston and Baldock

Police stopped a car travelling the wrong way on the A505 between Royston and Baldock last night. Picture: Archant

North Herts man arrested on suspicion of rape after wanted appeal

A 33-year-old man from the North Herts area has been arrested by police in connection with a series of offences including rape following a wanted appeal. Picture: Helen Drake

Man caught exposing himself behind hedge in Reed

Police are investigating an exposure incident in Reed. Picture: Archant

FA Cup – Royston Town 1-3 Maldon & Tiptree: Fairytale over for Crows as cup run comes to an end

Royston boss Steve Castle during the FA Cup tie with Maldon & Tiptree. Picture: David Hatton

Latest from the Royston Crow

Breast cancer survivors at annual Cambridge charity fashion show now clock up over £58,000 to help others have the treatment that saved their lives

Happy models. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Superhero-themed holiday club in Royston - just in time for half term

Junior Heroes Holiday Club will take place at Royston Methodist Church during the autumn half term. Picture: Junior Heroes Holiday Club

Vladimir Ashkenazy to conduct the Philharmonia Orchestra at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Vladimir Askkenazy. Picture: KEITH SAUNDERS

Hertfordshire’s suicide prevention strategy scrutinised by councillors

Hertfordshire councillors met to discuss the county's suicide prevention strategy. Picture: Think Stock.

Praise for Royston Aldi worker who helped mum of son with autism

Connor Thrussell, right, with his assistant manager James Mitchell who was very proud of him after he helped Charlotte Thomas with her son Jenson when he experienced difficulties due to his autism while out shopping at Royston's Aldi. Picture: Lindsey Eldridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists