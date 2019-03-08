Superhero-themed holiday club in Royston - just in time for half term

Junior Heroes Holiday Club will take place at Royston Methodist Church during the autumn half term. Picture: Junior Heroes Holiday Club Archant

Half term arrives in Herts next week, with a superhero-themed holiday club being held in Royston to help keep the kids entertained.

Junior Heroes Holiday Club will take place at Royston Methodist Church, starting on Monday, October 28, through to Friday, November 1.

There will be snacks, games, stories, songs, craft, and quizzes - all on the theme of superheroes. The leader of the sessions, which run from 9.45am to 12.30pm each day at the Queens Road venue, is John Hardwick - and he and all the other adult helpers are DBS checked. Children can come every day, or just on the days to suit the family.

The holiday club - ideal for those aged 4 to 11 - is free, but Royston Methodist Church welcome donations - with £1 per child per day the suggestion.

Friday is dressing-up day, with a family picnic lunch from 12.30pm to 2pm.

To book visit royston-methodist.org.uk - or you can email club@royston-methodist.org.uk.