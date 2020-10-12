Spitfires and Hurricanes take to the skies at IWM Duxford showcase day

A Yale and a North American Harvard Mk.IV, nicknamed Wacky Wabbit, flying together at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Gerry Weatherhead

World War Two aircraft took to the skies over IWM Duxford to commemorate ‘The Few’ at the airfield’s final showcase day of the year.

Spitfires and Hurricanes in formation at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Spitfires and Hurricanes in formation at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

While this year’s major air shows at the Cambridgeshire site were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors to the museum were able to watch iconic aircraft in flight on Saturday.

Among the planes flying were Spitfires and Hurricanes in tribute to the airfield’s role in the Battle of Britain 80 years ago.

Spectators were also able to witness North American Mustangs, Harvard and Yale in flight, along with a Hispano Buchón.

IWM Duxford is Europe’s best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a fascinating history that dates back to the First World War.

World War Two fighters in close formation at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead World War Two fighters in close formation at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Exploring the museum’s state-of-the-art exhibition halls and historic buildings, visitors can walk in the footsteps of the men and women who served at RAF Duxford.

For more, visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford

P-51 Mustang approaching the Duxford grass landing strip at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead P-51 Mustang approaching the Duxford grass landing strip at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

P-51 Mustang and Hispano Buchon flying at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead P-51 Mustang and Hispano Buchon flying at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Buchon taxiing back to the hangar at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Buchon taxiing back to the hangar at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Bell 47G displaying at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Bell 47G displaying at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead