Spitfires and Hurricanes take to the skies at IWM Duxford showcase day
PUBLISHED: 12:21 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 12 October 2020
Gerry Weatherhead
World War Two aircraft took to the skies over IWM Duxford to commemorate ‘The Few’ at the airfield’s final showcase day of the year.
While this year’s major air shows at the Cambridgeshire site were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors to the museum were able to watch iconic aircraft in flight on Saturday.
Among the planes flying were Spitfires and Hurricanes in tribute to the airfield’s role in the Battle of Britain 80 years ago.
Spectators were also able to witness North American Mustangs, Harvard and Yale in flight, along with a Hispano Buchón.
IWM Duxford is Europe’s best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a fascinating history that dates back to the First World War.
Exploring the museum’s state-of-the-art exhibition halls and historic buildings, visitors can walk in the footsteps of the men and women who served at RAF Duxford.
For more, visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.