See Spitfires and Hurricanes take to the skies at IWM Duxford showcase day

A Spitfire Mk1a flying at an IWM Duxford showcase day in August. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Gerry Weatherhead

Aviation enthusiasts can get their fix at IWM Duxford this weekend when the airfield hosts another its final showcase day of the season.

A North American Yale flying at a previous IWM Duxford showcase day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A North American Yale flying at a previous IWM Duxford showcase day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

While this year’s major air shows at the Cambridgeshire site, including last month’s 80th anniversary Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show, were cancelled, there’s a chance to see iconic aircraft in flight on Saturday, October 10.

Spitfires and Hurricanes will take to the skies in tribute to The Few at the final Showcase Day of the season at IWM Duxford.

The spectacular displays will showcase some of the amazing aircraft maintained and flown by the Imperial War Museum airfield’s flying partners.

The flying begins in the afternoon at this aviation fan-day, with IWM Duxford’s huge outdoors and historic airfield the perfect place to watch the action in the air.

A Yale in flight at an earlier IWM Duxford showcase day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Yale in flight at an earlier IWM Duxford showcase day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Aircraft due to take to the skies, weather permitting, include Supermarine Spitfires and Hawker Hurricanes.

IWM Duxford’s website states: “With flying in the afternoon, our showcase displays are perfectly timed to fit in a morning of exploring the museum, exhibitions and special entertainment, all included in your ticket price. IWM members go free!”

Visitors on Saturday will have the opportunity to explore the museum’s fascinating hangars and recently opened Battle of Britain exhibitions, before a range of spectacular aircraft take flight between 1pm and 2pm and 3pm and 4pm.

The flying schedule will feature three Mk1 Spitfires and two Hurricanes, a fitting tribute to ‘The Few’ in this 80th commemorative year since the Battle of Britain.

As well as Spitfires and Hurricanes, the flying list is also due to include a North American TF-51D Mustang, the Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina and the de Havilland DH.89 Dragon Rapide.

Built in 1941 for the RAF as a DH.89 Dominie trainer, G-AGJG wears the colours of a post-war Scottish Airways Ltd Dragon Rapide airliner.

Also taking off over the historic airfield will be a de Havilland Beaver, Yale and T6 Harvard.

In between the thrilling air displays, there will be plenty on the ground to explore including Laguna Spitfire Legacy, a group dedicated to showcasing the Polish contribution during the Second World War.

They will be on site with a Spitfire cockpit replica and equipment used by Polish squadrons.

You can also get up close to fascinating aircraft with display items from Historic Aircraft Collection, see live tank and military vehicle demonstrations from DAS Military Vehicle Wing, and discover a replica of an observer post used in Essex from 14 Group Royal Observer Corp.

Admission to IWM Duxford’s showcase day costs £23 adults and £11.50 children.

As visitor numbers on site will be limited to ensure social distancing, pre-book tickets in advance via Duxford’s website to avoid disappointment.

All flying is subject to weather and serviceability.

Social distancing measures have been put in place. For more on IWM Duxford’s COVID-19 measures visit www.iwm.org.uk/coronavirus-faqs

As well as free entry to showcase days, IWM members enjoy a host of benefits including standard admission to Churchill War Rooms, HMS Belfast and IWM Duxford.

For more on the showcase day, and to book tickets, visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/showcase-days