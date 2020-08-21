Weather puts a dampener on IWM Duxford showcase day

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Gerry Weatherhead

Adverse weather conditions cut short the showcase day flying display at IWM Duxford on Wednesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The afternoon flying session at the Cambridgeshire museum was brought forward due to the weather.

It was scheduled to be a joint showcase display with Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Essex.

However, spectators got to see little flying action at the historic airfield on August 19, although P-51 Mustang ‘Miss Helen’ did take to the overcast skies.

The next scheduled showcase day at Duxford Airfield is planned for Saturday, October 10, with tickets on sale now.

A T6 Harvard at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Wednesday, August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A T6 Harvard at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Wednesday, August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Before then, IWM Duxford will host the Battle of Britain Air Show over the weekend of Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

This year’s annual Battle of Britain Air Show will mark 80 years since the Royal Air Force defended the British skies from the German Luftwaffe.

The weekend will kick off with the new Friday proms event with live swing music, sunset flypasts and vintage entertainment for all the family.

Visitors to Cambridgeshire’s historic airfield and aviation museum can stand in the footsteps of the ‘Few’, hear the roar of Spitfire and Hurricane engines and watch daring flying displays.

A P-51 Mustang, a Spitfire Mk1e and the DH Dragon Rapide awaiting on the decision to fly at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A P-51 Mustang, a Spitfire Mk1e and the DH Dragon Rapide awaiting on the decision to fly at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Attendance this year will be capped to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, so booking in advance is recommended.

Tickets cost from £36 and they are available from the IWM Duxford website at www.iwm.org.uk

Pilot John Dodd brings the P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' back to the chocks after a great display in difficult weather at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Pilot John Dodd brings the P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' back to the chocks after a great display in difficult weather at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead