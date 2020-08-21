Advanced search

Weather puts a dampener on IWM Duxford showcase day

PUBLISHED: 11:49 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 21 August 2020

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Gerry Weatherhead

Adverse weather conditions cut short the showcase day flying display at IWM Duxford on Wednesday.

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadP-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The afternoon flying session at the Cambridgeshire museum was brought forward due to the weather.

It was scheduled to be a joint showcase display with Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Essex.

However, spectators got to see little flying action at the historic airfield on August 19, although P-51 Mustang ‘Miss Helen’ did take to the overcast skies.

The next scheduled showcase day at Duxford Airfield is planned for Saturday, October 10, with tickets on sale now.

A T6 Harvard at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Wednesday, August 19. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA T6 Harvard at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Wednesday, August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Before then, IWM Duxford will host the Battle of Britain Air Show over the weekend of Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

This year’s annual Battle of Britain Air Show will mark 80 years since the Royal Air Force defended the British skies from the German Luftwaffe.

The weekend will kick off with the new Friday proms event with live swing music, sunset flypasts and vintage entertainment for all the family.

Visitors to Cambridgeshire’s historic airfield and aviation museum can stand in the footsteps of the ‘Few’, hear the roar of Spitfire and Hurricane engines and watch daring flying displays.

A P-51 Mustang, a Spitfire Mk1e and the DH Dragon Rapide awaiting on the decision to fly at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA P-51 Mustang, a Spitfire Mk1e and the DH Dragon Rapide awaiting on the decision to fly at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Attendance this year will be capped to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, so booking in advance is recommended.

Tickets cost from £36 and they are available from the IWM Duxford website at www.iwm.org.uk

Pilot John Dodd brings the P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' back to the chocks after a great display in difficult weather at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadPilot John Dodd brings the P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' back to the chocks after a great display in difficult weather at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on August 19. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston Morrisons closure: Parking discussions take place in push to save supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Orwell marathon runner to take on 26.2 miles around South Cambs villages in memory of best friend

Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright

Meldreth man with disabilities recognised as a ‘leader of tomorrow’

James Aston, who attends Aurora Orchard Manor in Meldreth, has been recognised as one of the 'leaders of tomorrow'. Picture: The Aurora Group

GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road. Picture: King James Academy Royston

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Royston Morrisons closure: Parking discussions take place in push to save supermarket

Royston's Morrisons store. Picture: Archant

Orwell marathon runner to take on 26.2 miles around South Cambs villages in memory of best friend

Dexter Wright and his best friend, LCpl Hayden Prince (left), who died last year. Picture: Dexter Wright

Meldreth man with disabilities recognised as a ‘leader of tomorrow’

James Aston, who attends Aurora Orchard Manor in Meldreth, has been recognised as one of the 'leaders of tomorrow'. Picture: The Aurora Group

GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road. Picture: King James Academy Royston

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Royston Crow

Power cut hits Royston and surrounding areas

Royston High Street has been affected by a power cut. Picture: Supplied

Shocking footage emerges of drivers smashing into each other on busy Cambs roads

Shocking video clips were shared to the �Cowboys Don�t Care� Facebook page of drivers smashing their cars into one and other on main Cambs roads. Picture: Facebook/Cowboys Don�t Care

Weather puts a dampener on IWM Duxford showcase day

P-51 Mustang 'Miss Helen' in the air at the August 19 IWM Duxford Showcase Day. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

GCSE results 2020: King James Academy Royston

Will Page, Cameron Woods, Zach Osbourne, Harry Jonnton and Daniel Hawker all celebrate having achieved their grades to move on to Sixth Form at Hills Road. Picture: King James Academy Royston

Live domestic abuse support session to be held by police and partner agencies on Friday

Cambs Police are holding a live support session on their Facebook page on Friday night.