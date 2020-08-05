Advanced search

Pictures of showcase day flying display at IWM Duxford

PUBLISHED: 15:40 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 05 August 2020

A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Gerry Weatherhead

Classic warbirds took to the skies above IMW Duxford for a special showcase day flying display.

A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheaddA Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherheadd

Spectators at the historic Cambridgeshire museum and airfield were able to see iconic aircraft such as Spitfires, Hurricane and Mustangs in action during an afternoon air show on Tuesday.

Aircraft designed by Hatfield’s famous de Havilland Company were also among those flying, including the DH.89 Dragon Rapide.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, an additional showcase day will be taking place on Wednesday, August 19 in conjunction with Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Essex.

Aircraft will take to the skies over IWM Duxford and Stow Maries in a dual afternoon display starting at approximately 2pm at both sites.

A DH Chipmunk, DH Beaver, and DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA DH Chipmunk, DH Beaver, and DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Crowds will be delighted with an afternoon of flying entertainment over both historic airfields, featuring iconic aircraft such as the ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire.

The scheduled IWM Duxford flying line-up also includes a Supermarine Spitfire, Mustangs, Havard and Dragon Rapide.

Tickets cost £23 adults and £11.50 children.

To book tickets visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford

The DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadThe DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadP-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Yale at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Yale at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire Mk1a flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Spitfire Mk1a flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Spitfire flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire Mk1 flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Spitfire Mk1 flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A North American Yale flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA North American Yale flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

