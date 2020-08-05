Gallery

Pictures of showcase day flying display at IWM Duxford

A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead Gerry Weatherhead

Classic warbirds took to the skies above IMW Duxford for a special showcase day flying display.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherheadd A Spitfire and Hurricane flying together at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherheadd

Spectators at the historic Cambridgeshire museum and airfield were able to see iconic aircraft such as Spitfires, Hurricane and Mustangs in action during an afternoon air show on Tuesday.

Aircraft designed by Hatfield’s famous de Havilland Company were also among those flying, including the DH.89 Dragon Rapide.

If you missed Tuesday’s event, an additional showcase day will be taking place on Wednesday, August 19 in conjunction with Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Essex.

Aircraft will take to the skies over IWM Duxford and Stow Maries in a dual afternoon display starting at approximately 2pm at both sites.

A DH Chipmunk, DH Beaver, and DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A DH Chipmunk, DH Beaver, and DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Crowds will be delighted with an afternoon of flying entertainment over both historic airfields, featuring iconic aircraft such as the ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire.

The scheduled IWM Duxford flying line-up also includes a Supermarine Spitfire, Mustangs, Havard and Dragon Rapide.

Tickets cost £23 adults and £11.50 children.

To book tickets visit www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford

The DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead The DH Dragon Rapide flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Harvard flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A P-51 Mustang flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Yale at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Yale at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire Mk1a flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Spitfire Mk1a flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Spitfire flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Spitfire Mk1 flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A Spitfire Mk1 flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A North American Yale flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead A North American Yale flying at the IWM Duxford showcase day on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.