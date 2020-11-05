IWM Duxford temporarily closes due to COVID lockdown

A Hawker Hurricane on display in The Battle of Britain Exhibition in Hangar 4 at IWM Duxford . Picture: IWM IWM

IWM Duxford has temporarily closed due to the second lockdown.

A replica Spitfire at the IWM Duxford. Picture: Louise Hepburn / IWM A replica Spitfire at the IWM Duxford. Picture: Louise Hepburn / IWM

In line with new COVID-19 measures across England, Imperial War Museums has closed its doors to the public at the south Cambridgeshire site.

The aviation museum will be shut for at least a month.

An update on the IWM website explained: “We anticipate that we will reopen IWM London, IWM North, Churchill War Rooms and IWM Duxford on 2 December, however our closure may be extended in line with government advice.

“We will communicate our sites’ reopening via our digital channels.”

If you have a booking for general admission or an upcoming event, IWM will be in touch as soon as possible with more information.

You can also read IWM’s Q&A if you have any questions about how its temporary closure might affect you.

Although IWM’s sites are closed, you can still explore its stories and collection on social media.

Visit https://www.iwm.org.uk/coronavirus-faqs for IWM’s coronavirus frequently asked questions.