IWM Duxford temporarily closes due to COVID lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:46 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 05 November 2020
IWM
IWM Duxford has temporarily closed due to the second lockdown.
In line with new COVID-19 measures across England, Imperial War Museums has closed its doors to the public at the south Cambridgeshire site.
The aviation museum will be shut for at least a month.
An update on the IWM website explained: “We anticipate that we will reopen IWM London, IWM North, Churchill War Rooms and IWM Duxford on 2 December, however our closure may be extended in line with government advice.
“We will communicate our sites’ reopening via our digital channels.”
If you have a booking for general admission or an upcoming event, IWM will be in touch as soon as possible with more information.
You can also read IWM’s Q&A if you have any questions about how its temporary closure might affect you.
Although IWM’s sites are closed, you can still explore its stories and collection on social media.
Visit https://www.iwm.org.uk/coronavirus-faqs for IWM’s coronavirus frequently asked questions.
