From paper planes to fighter jets at IWM Duxford this Easter

Design your own aeroplane at the Paper Plane Challenge at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM. IWM Duxford

Looking for things to do with the kids during the Easter holiday? There are events taking place at IWM Duxford for all the family.

We Were There: Meet Veterans and Eyewitness at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash. We Were There: Meet Veterans and Eyewitness at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash.

The aviation museum in Cambridgeshire has a number of events organised for families over the school holiday.

There is another We Were There: Meet Veterans and Eyewitnesses event scheduled for Duxford on Thursday, April 11, from 11am to 3pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet war veterans and eyewitnesses, including those who lived through the Second World War and the Cold War, to hear their personal stories of conflict.

Veterans will recount tales of their wartime life, giving families first-hand insights into the impact of war on people’s lives.

Aeroplane Investigors at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash. Aeroplane Investigors at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / Richard Ash.

This event is included in the admission to IWM Duxford.

The museum’s daily drop-in Documentary Challenge will be perfect for budding filmmakers.

Costing £10 per family, groups are invited to make and feature in their own mini-documentary.

Filmmakers at SMASH TV will guide you to create your documentary and download them afterwards.

No booking is necessary.

Another Aeroplane Investigators day will take place at IWM Duxford on Tuesday, April 16, with sessions from 11am to 1pm, and 2pm to 4pm.

Families are invited to go behind the scenes, get hands-on, and find out how IWM Duxford conservators look after aeroplanes, from famous Second World War classics to the one-of-a-kind Cold War aircraft, the Victor.

Included in the general admission price, you can help prevent damage, search for hungry insect pests, test expert packing techniques to protect fragile objects, learn to use specialised equipment, and much more.

IWM Duxford will also be holding its free Paper Plane Challenge on select days throughout the Easter holiday.

Could you be an aeroplane designer?

Design the perfect paper plane and learn the principles of flight at a fun event that will appeal to youngsters.

Sessions take place from 11am to 1pm and then 2pm to 4pm.

From paper planes to fighter jets, the airfield boasts an impressive display of the world’s most famous aircraft.

Be dwarfed by the B-52 and Concorde, get up close to Second World War classics including the Spitfire, Lancaster and Tiger Moth, and stare up into the guts of the Vulcan bomber.

• Visit www.iwm.org.uk for more details and to buy tickets.