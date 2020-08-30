Advanced search

Entry deadline fast approaches for Duxford Dash run at historic airfield

30 August, 2020 - 10:50
Are you up for taking part in the Duxford Dash at IWM Duxford? Picture: IWM

Are you up for taking part in the Duxford Dash at IWM Duxford? Picture: IWM

IWM

On your marks for the inaugural Duxford Dash.

You will be able to run past historic aircraft at IWM Duxford during the Duxford Dash. Picture: IWM / David MackeyYou will be able to run past historic aircraft at IWM Duxford during the Duxford Dash. Picture: IWM / David Mackey

Grab your trainers and take to the Duxford runaway for a new participation event at the IWM site in Cambridgeshire.

Whether lockdown has turned you into a couch potato, or you are looking to smash your personal best, the Duxford Dash on Sunday, September 13 will get you moving.

Runners of all abilities – from beginners to pros – are welcome to join IWM Duxford’s new 5k and 10k runs.

Competitors will dash across Duxford’s flat and fast course in one of the only races of its kind – how often do you get to say you’ve conquered a Second World War airfield?

You can also take in the sights of historic aircraft situated along the course and enjoy racing against the iconic backdrop of IWM Duxford.

To mark the 80th anniversary, all finishers will receive a commemorative Battle of Britain themed medal.

But hurry. Entries close on Monday, September 7.

