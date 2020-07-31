Advanced search

Take part in the Duxford Dash run at historic airfield

PUBLISHED: 18:50 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 31 July 2020

Are you up for taking part in the Duxford Dash at IWM Duxford? Picture: IWM

Are you up for taking part in the Duxford Dash at IWM Duxford? Picture: IWM

IWM

Beat your personal best at the new IWM Duxford Dash airfield run.

Historic aircraft at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / David MackeyHistoric aircraft at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM / David Mackey

With gyms and pools closed during lockdown, many of us will have turned to running in order to keep fit.

You are now invited to put your personal best to the test at the inaugural Duxford Dash on Sunday, September 13.

This new chip-timed 5k and 10k run is perfect for all abilities and will take place within the former RAF base in Cambridgeshire.

Participants can race past world-famous aircraft, take in a century of aviation history with every kilometre, and conquer the runway that first saw the Supermarine Spitfires fly in service.

The Duxford Dash takes place on the site where men, women and aircraft fought in the Battle of Britain 80 years ago.

Mark this special anniversary year with this race, and tread the same ground as Britain’s pilots during the Second World War.

Tickets include all day access to IWM Duxford and a unique finisher’s medal.

Participant family and friends can also enjoy discounted museum entry, so you can have your very own squadron there to cheer you on.

The 10k is due to start at 9.30am and the 5k at 10.30am.

For full details and to book tickets, visit the website at www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-dash-5k-and-10k

