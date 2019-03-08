Flights, camera, action! Spitfires, Buchons and a Blenheim star in cinematic Battle of Britain Air Show

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:05 15 August 2019

The Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford will culminate in a mass flypast of Supermarine Spitfires. Picture: IWM

IWM Duxford's forthcoming Battle of Britain Air Show will celebrate cinematic history.

Taking place over the weekend of Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, the 2019 Battle of Britain Air Show will commemorate 50 years since the 1969 classic movie starring Michael Caine.

The show will include displays from an array of original Second World War aircraft, including P-51 Mustangs and P-47 Thunderbolts, and will culminate in a mass flypast of 19 Spitfires, including a Mk XVIII Spitfire.

Four Buchon fighter jets with Luftwaffe markings, which starred in the 1969 Battle of Britain film, will take flight.

There will also be a Battle of Britain formation flight of three Mk I Spitfires and four Hurricanes, aircraft which were both flown by famous Duxford resident Douglas Bader.

Highlights of the show this year include a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster, a USAAF's Vultee BT-13 Valiant, and a Russian Yakovlev Yak-9 from Switzerland.

Also flying are T-33 and MiG15 Korean jets which played roles in the 2016 Flyboys film starring James Franco.

A Hawker Fury will be flying a solo display, while a 'Mercury formation' will feature two Westland Lysanders and a Gloster Gladiator.

The Bremont Great War display team starred in George Clooney's The Monuments Men, while the B-17 Flying Fortress called Sally B featured in the 1990 remake of Memphis Belle.

The Hawker Hurricane, the RAF's first monoplane fighter, featured alongside Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett in Pearl Harbour and Squadron 303.

On the ground, visitors can explore Imperial War Museums Duxford's exhibitions and hangars.

The Battle of Britain hangar tells the story of the aerial campaign, and features an Mk I Spitfire and Messerschmitt Bf 109E-3.

Next door is Hangar Base, the concrete floor remains of a First World War hangar that was blown up and destroyed by the Battle of Britain film crew as part of the Eagle Day sequence.

The Cambridgeshire museum, Britain's best-preserved Second World War airfield, will be transformed into a film set once again, giving visitors the opportunity to dance their way into a party scene, or step in as an extra and deliver their lines.

History lovers can watch cinematic footage from IWM's archives, while fashionistas can enter a best dressed competition, or try on a costume from the wardrobe department.

The D-Day-themed Normandy Experience in the Land Warfare Exhibition features a soundscape and costumes from Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, which was partly filmed on the former British Aerospace and de Havilland factory site in Hatfield.

In the American Air Museum, there is a display on Willie Wyler, the director of The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944), who served during the Second World War with the US Air Force.

Tickets cost from £35 and kids under 15 go free when an adult purchases a ticket for the Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show.

Tickets are available from the IWM website at www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford

For the full Battle of Britain Air Show 2019 flying list, visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-battle-of-britain-air-show-2019/flying-list

