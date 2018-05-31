Duxford Air Festival 2020 cancelled

The first major air show of the year at IWM Duxford has been cancelled.

In line with Government advice, IWM has taken the decision to close all of its sites until further notice, including Duxford.

Imperial War Museums’ website states: “Given the changing nature of this situation, we are unable to predict how long it will be until we can reopen our sites.

“We will communicate our sites’ reopening via our digital channels.”

With the south Cambridgeshire museum on the former RAF Duxford site currently closed to visitors due to the cornonavirus pandemic, organisers have called off next month’s planned Duxford Air Festival.

The air show, which was to have commemorated the 75th anniversary of VE Day, was due to take place over the weekend of Saturday, May 23 to Sunday, May 24.

The IWM Duxford website says: “We are sorry for any disappointment.

“Our top priority will always be the wellbeing of our visitors, staff and volunteers.

“Therefore, in line with advice from Public Health England, Duxford Air Festival 2020 will be cancelled.

“As a charity, please support us by booking tickets to Flying Legends in July and the 80th Anniversary Battle of Britain Air Show in September.”

The website adds: “We’ll be back in 2021 for a Duxford Air Festival packed full of entertainment and experiences to power the imaginations of families, first-timers and fans.”

IWM Duxford is Europe’s largest air museum and houses an extraordinary collection of historic aircraft.

The airfield has a history that stretches back to the First World War.

This year’s Flying Legends air show, presented by the Fighter Collection, is scheduled to take place on July 11 and July 12.

IWM Duxford is due to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with a spectacular air show over the weekend of Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/duxford-air-festival and www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford/airshows for more.