Thousands enjoy Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford

22 July, 2019 - 12:25
The Spitfire line up at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The Spitfire line up at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Gerry Weatherhead

Nearly 30,000 people visited this year's Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford.

The Red Arrows crossover at Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadThe Red Arrows crossover at Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Around 29,000 aviation enthusiasts attend the show at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield over the two days.

Spectators on the Saturday were treated to an opening display by the Red Arrows.

The world famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team made a spectacular return to Flying Legends.

A firm favourite with the crowds, the Reds' stunning display was the only chance to see their dynamic aerobatics at Duxford this year.

The Red Arrows perform a close pass at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadThe Red Arrows perform a close pass at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

More than a dozen Spitfires took part in the air show, although some people later complained on social media that this year's Flying Legends didn't feature any Hurricanes.

However, visitors on Sunday did get the chance to see the restored de Havilland DH9 biplane in action.

The Flying Legends show also featured five of the original 'German' aircraft from the war movie Battle of Britain.

The Duxford show also commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Nellie B. P-47D Thunderbolt flying at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadNellie B. P-47D Thunderbolt flying at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The next major air display at Imperial War Museum Duxford will be the Battle of Britain Air Show over the weekend of Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

Tickets must be booked in advance.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-battle-of-britain-air-show-2019 to book tickets.

P-51 Mustangs taxiing out for a display at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadP-51 Mustangs taxiing out for a display at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

A Supermarine Spitfire in flight at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadA Supermarine Spitfire in flight at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

World War One reenactors at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadWorld War One reenactors at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Wingwalkers at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadWingwalkers at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Photographers catching the airshow displays at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadPhotographers catching the airshow displays at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Laurel and Hardy at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadLaurel and Hardy at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Around 29,000 people attended the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadAround 29,000 people attended the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Discussing tactics at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadDiscussing tactics at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Vintage singers performing at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadVintage singers performing at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

'Charlie Chaplin' at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead'Charlie Chaplin' at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

The public walking the flight line at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry WeatherheadThe public walking the flight line at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

