Flying Legends Air Show to leave IWM Duxford

PUBLISHED: 10:56 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 25 August 2020

The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM last year. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

The Flying Legends Air Show will no longer take place at IWM Duxford.

After a long and successful partnership of some 30 years, IWM Duxford and The Fighter Collection (TFC) have announced that the annual Flying Legends display will no longer be held at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

Given the financial pressures which have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic over the past few months, IWM Duxford has been required to examine all future events.

Imperial War Museums officials have consulted with key partners to ensure that, as a charity, the organisation is able to maximise income and remain financially stable.

It was therefore mutually agreed that TFC would seek an alternative location to host Flying Legends, which will be confirmed at a later date.

John Brown, IWM executive director commerce and operations, said: “The Fighter Collection will continue to be a highly valued partner at IWM Duxford and we are delighted that its collection of amazing aircraft will remain on site and continue to be displayed throughout the year.

“We are confident that Flying Legends will continue with its success and would like to thank them for entertaining audiences at IWM Duxford over the years.

“We will be making some exciting changes to our own air show programme for next year and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

For more information on IWM Duxford’s air show season, including tickets to September’s Battle of Britain Air Show, visit www.iwm.org.uk

To be the first to know about Duxford’s exciting new events programme in 2021 sign up at https://www.iwm.org.uk/enews/signup

Updates regarding Flying Legends will be found on their Facebook page.

IWM Duxford is Europe’s best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a fascinating history that dates back to the First World War.

