Flying Legends Air Show to leave IWM Duxford

The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM last year. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

The Flying Legends Air Show will no longer take place at IWM Duxford.

The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

After a long and successful partnership of some 30 years, IWM Duxford and The Fighter Collection (TFC) have announced that the annual Flying Legends display will no longer be held at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield.

Given the financial pressures which have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic over the past few months, IWM Duxford has been required to examine all future events.

Imperial War Museums officials have consulted with key partners to ensure that, as a charity, the organisation is able to maximise income and remain financially stable.

It was therefore mutually agreed that TFC would seek an alternative location to host Flying Legends, which will be confirmed at a later date.

The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK The Flying Legends Air Show at Duxford IWM. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

John Brown, IWM executive director commerce and operations, said: “The Fighter Collection will continue to be a highly valued partner at IWM Duxford and we are delighted that its collection of amazing aircraft will remain on site and continue to be displayed throughout the year.

“We are confident that Flying Legends will continue with its success and would like to thank them for entertaining audiences at IWM Duxford over the years.

“We will be making some exciting changes to our own air show programme for next year and look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

IWM Duxford is Europe’s best-preserved Second World War airfield, with a fascinating history that dates back to the First World War.