Cambridge's free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night Cambridge Live,

Preparations are well under way for a huge free fireworks and Bonfire Night event in Cambridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the city's most spectacular events of the year will take place on Guy Fawkes Night - Tuesday, November 5 - at Midsummer Common, Cambridge.

Provided by Cambridge City Council, the annual event is one of the largest free displays in the region and regarded as the safest and best way for the whole family to enjoy Bonfire Night.

Spectators will fill historic Midsummer Common to watch together, as the night sky is transformed into a breathtaking kaleidoscope of colour.

Compere for the evening - one of the city's longest running and best-loved traditions - is BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Jeremy Sallis.

Anna Smith, Cambridge City Council's executive councillor of communities, said: "The Cambridge Bonfire Night firework display and funfair has been one of the highlights of my year since I first came to Cambridge as a student.

"And I know that it's a highlight for many other local residents.

"I'm delighted to be part of a city council that can run a free display of this quality for the community to enjoy."

Designing this year's display is multi-award-winning company Pains Fireworks, flagbearers for professional firework displays for nearly 200 years.

Spokesperson Tom Cranmer said: "The display will be a high impact traditional firework show that will light up the skies above Cambridge.

"The sequences within the display will contain combinations of glorious colours and effects that will blend with each other perfectly to deliver a magical show for residents and visitors to this historic city.

"Events in Cambridge bring together people from a variety of different multicultural backgrounds and our vision is to deliver a variety of beautiful effects coupled with intense and coordinated colours that show great artistry and imagination throughout the display."

On the night there will be food stalls and fairground rides from 6pm to 10pm.

The first rocket will be launched at 7pm followed by the lighting of the bonfire.

Although the public display is free to attend, donations of at least £3 are encouraged.

It's also possible to donate online at www.cambridgelive.org.uk/tickets/donations as well as at the event itself.