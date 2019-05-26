Thrilling flying displays at 2019 Duxford Air Festival
More than 23,000 spectators visited this year's Duxford Air Festival over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend.
The annual air show at IWM Duxford celebrated the 75th anniversary of the jet engine.
And there was plenty for visitors to enjoy - from the powerful Typhoon FGR4, the RAF's current first-line combat aircraft, to the graceful AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers.
There were stunning air displays in the skies above the historic World War Two airfield in Cambridgeshire and informative exhibitions on the ground across the museum and showground site, highlighting inspiring inventions and ground-breaking innovations over the years.
Among the fantastic flying displays families were able to enjoy over the two days were the Breitling Jet Team flying L-39C Albatros high-performance jet trainers, Strikemasters, B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' and the return of the incredible Blades aerobatics team.
The 2019 Duxford Air Festival also featured the power and might of helicopters.
The RAF Chinook display team showcased the twin-engined, tandem rotor helicopter's versatility, while the awesome Apache display team highlighted the attack aircraft's combat capabilities with a jaw-dropping explosive finale.
For those not looking to the skies, youngsters could learn to beatbox with Randolph Matthews at the museum.
The next major air show at IWM Duxford will be the 27th edition of the world famous Flying Legends aerial spectacular.
This will take place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with the Red Arrows opening the show on the first day.
Tickets are on sale now via Duxford's website.
Visit www.iwm.org.uk for more details and to buy advance tickets.
Before the Flying Legends Air Show in July, the Daks Over Duxford event on June 4 and June 5 will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
As part of IWM's D-Day75 anniversary week of events, Daks Over Duxford will unite the greatest number of Douglas C-47 Skytrain and Dakota aircraft in one location since the Second World War.