Thrilling flying displays at 2019 Duxford Air Festival

The AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers performing at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM IWM

More than 23,000 spectators visited this year's Duxford Air Festival over the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend.

A Strikemaster pair take to the skies at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM A Strikemaster pair take to the skies at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

The annual air show at IWM Duxford celebrated the 75th anniversary of the jet engine.

And there was plenty for visitors to enjoy - from the powerful Typhoon FGR4, the RAF's current first-line combat aircraft, to the graceful AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers.

There were stunning air displays in the skies above the historic World War Two airfield in Cambridgeshire and informative exhibitions on the ground across the museum and showground site, highlighting inspiring inventions and ground-breaking innovations over the years.

Among the fantastic flying displays families were able to enjoy over the two days were the Breitling Jet Team flying L-39C Albatros high-performance jet trainers, Strikemasters, B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' and the return of the incredible Blades aerobatics team.

The 2019 Duxford Air Festival also featured the power and might of helicopters.

The RAF Chinook display team showcased the twin-engined, tandem rotor helicopter's versatility, while the awesome Apache display team highlighted the attack aircraft's combat capabilities with a jaw-dropping explosive finale.

For those not looking to the skies, youngsters could learn to beatbox with Randolph Matthews at the museum.

The next major air show at IWM Duxford will be the 27th edition of the world famous Flying Legends aerial spectacular.

A Spitfire lines up on the airfield at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM A Spitfire lines up on the airfield at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

This will take place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with the Red Arrows opening the show on the first day.

Tickets are on sale now via Duxford's website.

Visit www.iwm.org.uk for more details and to buy advance tickets.

Before the Flying Legends Air Show in July, the Daks Over Duxford event on June 4 and June 5 will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Beatboxer Randolph Matthews combined aeroplane sounds with visitors' voices at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Beatboxer Randolph Matthews combined aeroplane sounds with visitors' voices at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

As part of IWM's D-Day75 anniversary week of events, Daks Over Duxford will unite the greatest number of Douglas C-47 Skytrain and Dakota aircraft in one location since the Second World War.

A few shots of todays display at IWM Duxford, great to see the crowds brave the weather to wave back at us. #Bladeslap @ComdJHC @RoyalAirForce pic.twitter.com/iNT7AUyF1O — RAF Chinook Display (@ChinookDisplay) May 26, 2019

Young visitors playing dress up at 2019's Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Young visitors playing dress up at 2019's Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

The Blades aerobatic display team take to the skies at this May Bank Holiday's air show at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM The Blades aerobatic display team take to the skies at this May Bank Holiday's air show at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

What do the incredible pilots at #DuxfordAirShows see from the air? We took to the skies earlier with our friends @Classic_Wings to capture this 'pilot's-eye view'! pic.twitter.com/BRa0qpZVTk — IWM Duxford (@IWMDuxford) May 26, 2019

Visitors enjoying the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the late May Bank Holiday weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Visitors enjoying the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the late May Bank Holiday weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Young visitors gaze up at the air displays at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Young visitors gaze up at the air displays at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

The 2019 Duxford Air Festival welcomed over 23,000 visitors over the weekend to IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM The 2019 Duxford Air Festival welcomed over 23,000 visitors over the weekend to IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Sioux and Scout helicopters performing with the Historic Army Aircraft Flight at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Sioux and Scout helicopters performing with the Historic Army Aircraft Flight at the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

Over 23,000 visitors attended the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM Over 23,000 visitors attended the 2019 Duxford Air Festival over the weekend at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM

