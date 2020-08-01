Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford

Drive-in cinema is coming to IWM Duxford in partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show. Picture: Gareth Nunns Copyright Gareth Nunns - https://garethnunns.com

Drive-in cinema is set to arrive at IMW Duxford for a series of movie screenings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Catch a cult classic, an award-winning war film or a contemporary blockbuster at the Cambridgeshire airfield’s all-new pop-up drive-in cinema.

In partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show, IWM Duxford will be entertaining audiences from Thursday, August 20 to Sunday, September 13.

There will be screenings of a range of cult classics, vintage favourites, and recent movie hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Back to the Future, 1917, Hackshaw Ridge, Le Mans ’66, Saving Private Ryan, The Great Escape, Grease, The Greatest Showman and many more.

Located next to IWM Duxford’s Land Warfare exhibition, movie lovers can park up their vehicle, order a range of drinks and snacks, and settle in for a night of stunning widescreen entertainment as the sun sets over the historic site.

The full list of films is:

August

20 - Stand By Me

21 - Hacksaw Ridge

22 - Bohemian Rhapsody

23 - Days of Thunder

27 - Footloose

28 - Le Mans 66

29 - Back To The Future

30 - The Great Escape

September

3 - Saving Private Ryan

4 - 1917

5 - The Greatest Showman

6 - Bullitt

10 - Memphis Belle

11 - Grease

12 - Birds of Prey

13 - English Patient

For details of various ticket types, visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-drive-in-cinema

IWM Duxford will also host a number of new Battle of Britain events and activities over the coming months including bespoke tours and panel events.

Highlights include the Life and Death in the Battle of Britain walking tour with IWM historian Carl Warner, who will provide an insight into the psychological pressures young fighter pilots faced in the summer of 1940, and a panel discussion with author, historian and broadcaster James Holland.

You can develop your photography skills with the help of an internationally published aviation photographer during a full-day workshop.

There’s also after-hours access to the site for Battle of Britain 80: The Night Shoot, an opportunity to capture Duxford’s historic buildings and airfield through your camera lens after the museum has closed.

For a full list of events, visit the IWM Duxford website at www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford