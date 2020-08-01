Drive-in cinema coming to IWM Duxford
Drive-in cinema is set to arrive at IMW Duxford for a series of movie screenings.
Catch a cult classic, an award-winning war film or a contemporary blockbuster at the Cambridgeshire airfield’s all-new pop-up drive-in cinema.
In partnership with Star & Mouse Picture Show, IWM Duxford will be entertaining audiences from Thursday, August 20 to Sunday, September 13.
There will be screenings of a range of cult classics, vintage favourites, and recent movie hits including Bohemian Rhapsody, Back to the Future, 1917, Hackshaw Ridge, Le Mans ’66, Saving Private Ryan, The Great Escape, Grease, The Greatest Showman and many more.
Located next to IWM Duxford’s Land Warfare exhibition, movie lovers can park up their vehicle, order a range of drinks and snacks, and settle in for a night of stunning widescreen entertainment as the sun sets over the historic site.
The full list of films is:
August
20 - Stand By Me
21 - Hacksaw Ridge
22 - Bohemian Rhapsody
23 - Days of Thunder
27 - Footloose
28 - Le Mans 66
29 - Back To The Future
30 - The Great Escape
September
3 - Saving Private Ryan
4 - 1917
5 - The Greatest Showman
6 - Bullitt
10 - Memphis Belle
11 - Grease
12 - Birds of Prey
13 - English Patient
For details of various ticket types, visit www.iwm.org.uk/events/duxford-drive-in-cinema
IWM Duxford will also host a number of new Battle of Britain events and activities over the coming months including bespoke tours and panel events.
Highlights include the Life and Death in the Battle of Britain walking tour with IWM historian Carl Warner, who will provide an insight into the psychological pressures young fighter pilots faced in the summer of 1940, and a panel discussion with author, historian and broadcaster James Holland.
You can develop your photography skills with the help of an internationally published aviation photographer during a full-day workshop.
There’s also after-hours access to the site for Battle of Britain 80: The Night Shoot, an opportunity to capture Duxford’s historic buildings and airfield through your camera lens after the museum has closed.
For a full list of events, visit the IWM Duxford website at www.iwm.org.uk/visits/iwm-duxford
