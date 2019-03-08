Royston artist continues to prove Sky in the Limit with film festival success

A Royston mum and her artist daughter are set to fly out to Mexico next month, where a film they made is to be screened at an international festival.

Emma Anderson, who is 35 and has Down's syndrome, is the subject of the documentary entitled The Sky is the Limit - which was produced by mum Mirka.

The film - which has been screened around the world - is on the bill at Oaxaca FilmFest, and Mirka hopes the showing will continue to bring big things for them.

Mirka said: "The festival is going to buzz with talent searchers, producers and film directors so my mission of 35 years is being crowned in excellent company and with possible further prospects!"

The film is inspired by Emma, who attends Cambridge Regional College and the Rowan Foundation Art Studio in the city, and volunteers at the Little Hands nursery in Melbourn.

For more information on the film, email mirkieran@hotmail.com.