Films on at reopened Picture Palace ahead of Christmas

15 December, 2020 - 10:22
Royston’s community cinema reopens this weekend with a programme of films ahead of Christmas.

Based in Royston Town Hall, Mank (12A) will be the first film screened at Royston Picture Palace following the second national lockdown.

Starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance, Mank can be seen at the cinema in Melbourn Street on Friday, December 18 at 7.30pm.

In the black and white movie, also available to stream on Netflix, 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The latest film from Gone Girl, Seven, Fight Club, and The Social Network director David Fincher is a brilliant examination of Hollywood during the production of 1941’s Citizen Kane.

It follows its veteran co-writer Herman J Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he struggles to complete the screenplay.

With flashbacks to 1930s Hollywood, we examine the glories but also the hypocrisies of the world which surrounded Orson Welles’ masterpiece.

Elegantly shot in black and white and stunningly acted, this is a thrilling journey through the heyday of Hollywood.

The Picture Palace will be showing seasonal favourite A Christmas Carol (PG) on Saturday, December 19 at 2.30pm.

This magical new version of Charles Dickens’ classic festive tale features theatrical sets and sumptuous visual effects.

The characters are portrayed by dancers and voiced by a dazzling array of brilliant actors, interspersed with animation using paper figures and models.

This combines to a wonderful new version highlighting Dickens’ time-honoured characters and poetic language.

The Melbourn Street venue will be showing National Theatre Live’s War Horse (12A) on Saturday, December 19 at 7.30pm.

This is another chance to see the international smash-hit stage production, based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel.

War Horse takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France.

At its heart are astonishing life-sized puppets by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

A Christmas Gift from Bob (12A) can be seen on Sunday, December 20 at 7.30pm.

To book tickets visit the Royston Picture Palace website at www.roystonpicturepalace.org.uk

