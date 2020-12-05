Royston cinema set to reopen

Royston Picture Palace is set to reopen on December 18. Picture: Royston Picture Palace Royston Picture Palace

Royston’s community cinema is set to reopen later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royston Picture Palace will be showing films again from Friday, December 18.

Based in the town hall, the cinema will screen a weekend of entertainment and festive cheer.

It will then return in January with what organisers describe as “an exciting and varied schedule to brighten up your New Year”.

The first movie to be shown on Friday, December 18 at 7.30pm will be Mank (12A).

The latest film from David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) is a brilliant examination of Hollywood during the production of 1941’s Citizen Kane.

It follows its veteran co-writer Herman J Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he struggles to complete the screenplay.

Elegantly shot in black and white and stunningly acted, this is a thrilling journey through the heyday of Hollywood.

A Christmas Carol (PG) can be seen at the Picture Palace in Melbourn Street on Saturday, December 19 at 2.30pm.

The cinema will be showing NT Live: War Horse Encore (12A) that evening from 7.30pm.

A Christmas Gift from Bob (12A) is being screened on Sunday, December 20 at 7.30pm.