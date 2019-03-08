Advanced search

Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows returns to Grantchester

PUBLISHED: 11:57 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 20 August 2019

Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

© 2016 Jean-Luc Benazet

Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows returns to Grantchester this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Movies on the Meadows at Grantchester. Picture: Jean-Luc BenazetMovies on the Meadows at Grantchester. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

If you can't wait until October for the 39th Cambridge Film Festival to arrive in the city, you can get your film festival fix this weekend with the return of Movies on the Meadows.

Marvel superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody are among a dozen films to be screened over four nights at the outdoor movie extravaganza from the people behind the Cambridge Film Festival.

Returning to Grantchester Meadows for its 11th year, Movies on the Meadows' sunset screenings will run from Friday, August 23 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

The open-air cinema will present 12 films on huge inflatable screens, alongside wonderful food from local vendors.

Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows.Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows.

As well as now being a key event in Cambridge's cultural calendar, Movies on the Meadows is also a vital fundraiser for the main annual film festival.

Cambridge Film Festival marketing manager Owen Baker said: "Movies on the Meadows has been growing every year.

"It now has several thousand people attending across the four days, which makes it one of the largest film events in the UK, so we're really excited to be bringing more great films."

Friday, August 23, is opening night and leading the impressive line-up is the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody, with Rami Malek playing legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Cambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows. Picture: Jean-Luc BenazetCambridge Film Festival's Movies on the Meadows. Picture: Jean-Luc Benazet

Friday also sees Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Amazing Grace being screened.

Saturday's programme will be headed up by Avengers: Endgame and supported by Free Solo.

The line-up is completed by Fisherman's Friends about the sea-shanty singing folk group from Port Isaac, Cornwall.

Sunday's selection includes Mary Poppins Returns and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

There will also be the opportunity to witness career-making performances in Monterey Pop.

August Bank Holiday Monday is cult classics day with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, American Graffiti and Stanley Kubrick's Dr Strangelove.

Each night all three films will show simultaneously on three separate screens.

This enables attendees to choose any of the three films, without their whole party having to choose the same film.

Adult tickets cost £16, concessions £14, and children £6 and under-4s free.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit www.cambridgefilmfestival.org.uk

