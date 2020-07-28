Advanced search

Cambridge drive-in cinema screenings announced for Trumpington Park and Ride

PUBLISHED: 12:13 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 28 July 2020

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

A drive-in cinema is coming to Cambridge next month for eight magical nights of movies.

Presented by Cambridge Film Projects, the team behind the popular Movies on the Meadows in Grantchester, the drive-in will run at the Trumpington Park and Ride, in Hauxton Road, during the evenings from Thursday, August 20 to Monday, August 31.

The mini film festival will feature 16 movies across eight days, including the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The event offers an impressive selection of award-winning blockbusters, family favourites and must-see classics on two large screens.

Over two weekends, movies screened include 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, BlacKkKlansman, Cinema Paradiso, Call Me by Your Name, Joker, Little Women, Mad Max: Fury Road, Onward, Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Personal History of David Copperfield, Rocketman, Rocks, Selma, and Snowpiercer.

Elton John musical fantasy Rocketman starring Taron Egerton will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse CinemasElton John musical fantasy Rocketman starring Taron Egerton will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

Film lovers can enjoy the screenings from the comfort and safety of their cars, which will be provided with a device to hear the movie through, and a parking bay with full social distancing.

Tony Jones, Cambridge Film Projects director, said: “I’m genuinely excited to be bringing this special event to Cambridge.

“Drive-in cinema is a unique, exciting event not experienced by many in this country until this summer.

“It offers the fun of sharing a viewing experience with others but from a safe distance.”

Little Women will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse CinemasLittle Women will be screened at the Trumpington Park and Ride drive-in cinema in Cambridge. Picture: supplied by Picturehouse Cinemas

The former director of the Cambridge Film Festival added: “The idea started in lockdown and during that time we had the time to carefully select each of the films to cater to a wide and diverse taste.

“By using the best production equipment on the market, we hope to host some amazing events that people will love.”

As part of the mini festival feel there will be a wide range of food stalls, including Cambridge favourites Steak & Honour, Guerrilla Kitchen, CafféMobile, Arepa’s Station, and Cottenham Farms.

Orders can be placed in advance from the caterers using apps or mobile numbers.

Limited tickets – to allow for social distancing and viewing – are now on sale.

Tickets cost £27.50 per car, and £10 per cyclist. Car parking is from 6.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.cambridgedrivein.uk

The Cambridge Drive-in Cinema film programme for Trumpington Park & Ride

• Thursday, August 20:

8.30pm: Little Women (end 10.45pm)

8.45pm: Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome version (end 10.50pm)

• Friday, August 21:

8.30pm: BlacKkKlansman (end 10.45pm)

8.45pm: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (end 10.25pm)

• Saturday, August 22:

8.30pm: Personal History of David Copperfield (end 10.30pm)

8.45pm: Rocks (end 10.15pm)

• Sunday, August 23:

8.30pm: Portrait of a Lady on Fire (end 10.30pm)

8.40pm: Rocketman (end 10.40pm)

• Friday, August 28:

8.25pm: Parasite (end 10.35pm)

8.40pm: Selma (end 10.40pm)

• Saturday, August 29:

8.30pm: Joker (end 10.30pm)

8.35pm: Onward (end 10.15pm)

• Sunday, August 30:

8.15pm: Call Me By Your Name (end 10.30pm)

8.30pm: Snowpiercer (end 10.40pm)

• Monday, August 31:

8.30pm: 2001: A Space Odyssey (end 10.59pm)

8.40pm: Cinema Paradiso (end 10.45pm).

Topic Tags:

